26/11 Mumbai attack: How the terror attacks unfolded 13 years ago, a pictorial recall

On November 26, 2008, a series of terrorist attacks took place in Mumbai. Ten members of the Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks lasting four days across Mumbai. In the immediate aftermath of 26/11, India acted with remarkable sobriety and restraint. The LeT terrorists laid siege to some of the most prominent places like the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Mahal Hotel, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital and the Nariman House Jewish community centre, now renamed Nariman Light House.
As many as 166 people were killed, including 18 security personnel, and several others were left injured. Nine of the ten terrorists were killed by the security forces. The then Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare, Army Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Mumbai's Additional Police Commissioner Ashok Kamte, Senior Police Inspector Vijay Salaskar and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Tukaram Omble were among those who laid their lives while bringing down the terrorists.
1. Thirteen years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks
Today marks thirteen years of the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai as 10 members of the Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) carried out 12 coordinated attacks across India's financial capital killing many and leaving several wounded.
2. Terror attack at iconic Taj Mahal Palace hotel
The deadly terror attacks on November 26, 2008, left as many as 166 people from 15 countries dead. These attacks were conducted at the iconic Taj Mahal Palace hotel, Trident hotel, the Nariman House, the Metro Cinema, and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus among other places. The whole city was under a siege that lasted nearly 60-hours.
3. Hafiz Saeed mastermind of 2008 Mumbai attacks
Hafiz Saeed was the mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Pakistan arrested Hafiz Saeed only to later release him from house arrest.
4. Heroes of 26/11 Mumbai attacks
Two days on, by November 28, 2008, the Mumbai Police and security forces secured all sites except for the Taj Hotel. Under Operation Black Tornado, National Security Guards (NSG) on November 29, 2008, flushed out the remaining attackers, putting an end to the nightmare. Nine of the ten terrorists were killed by the security forces.
5. Ajmal Kasab was sole surviving attacker
The sole surviving attacker of these ghastly attacks Ajmal Kasab was later captured by the security forces. He went on to confirm that the assault was planned, coordinated and conducted by the LeT and other Pakistan-based terror modules. Kasab in his testimony said that the attackers came from Pakistan and their controllers, too, were all operating from the neighbouring country.
