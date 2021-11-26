26/11 Mumbai attack: How the terror attacks unfolded 13 years ago, a pictorial recall

As many as 166 people were killed, including 18 security personnel, and several others were left injured. Nine of the ten terrorists were killed.

On November 26, 2008, a series of terrorist attacks took place in Mumbai. Ten members of the Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks lasting four days across Mumbai. In the immediate aftermath of 26/11, India acted with remarkable sobriety and restraint. The LeT terrorists laid siege to some of the most prominent places like the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Mahal Hotel, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital and the Nariman House Jewish community centre, now renamed Nariman Light House.

As many as 166 people were killed, including 18 security personnel, and several others were left injured. Nine of the ten terrorists were killed by the security forces. The then Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare, Army Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Mumbai's Additional Police Commissioner Ashok Kamte, Senior Police Inspector Vijay Salaskar and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Tukaram Omble were among those who laid their lives while bringing down the terrorists.