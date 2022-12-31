Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

New Year's Eve celebrations across India including Delhi, Manali, see pictures

New Year Celebrations: Check out pictures of how cities across India have geared up to welcome 2023.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Dec 31, 2022, 10:17 PM IST

The world is all set to welcome 2023 in just a few minutes. In India too, celebrations to welcome the New Year are underway. Tourists in Manali, Nainital and other places gathered in large numbers on the eve of New Year.

Without much ado, check out pictures from across cities and see how people are celebrating on New Year's eve.

1. Gulmarg

Gulmarg
1/6

Tourists in Gulmarg write ''2023 Happy New Year'' on the snow on the last day of the year 2022 in Gulmarg on Saturday. (Photo: IANS)

2. Delhi

Delhi
2/6

Youngsters pose for photographs as they celebrate on the eve of New Year 2023 at Cannaught Place in New Delhi (Photo: IANS)

3. Goa

Goa
3/6

Tourists enjoying at Candolim Beach on the eve of New Year 2023 in Panaji, Goa. (Photo: IANS) 

4. Bhopal

Bhopal
4/6

People celebrate New Year 2023 on its eve at Boat Club in Bhopal. (Photo: IANS)

5. Amritsar

Amritsar
5/6

People celebrate New Year 2023 on its eve, in Amritsar. (Photo: IANS)

6. Manali

Manali
6/6

Tourists in large numbers gather in Manali on the eve of New Year. (Photo: ANI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Check out these 5 effective herbs to keep you safe during this cold season
Suffering from anemia? Check these 5 foods to increase your hemoglobin level
Yearender 2022: Fast X, Mission Impossible 7, Aquaman 2, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, upcoming Hollywood movies of 2023
Earth's sixth mass extinction event underway? Scientists predict how, when it will occur
Step inside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's home Vastu with classy interiors, spacious living room and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC exam 2023-2024 tentative calendar released at ssc.nic.in, check exam schedule here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.