New Year's Eve celebrations across India including Delhi, Manali, see pictures

New Year Celebrations: Check out pictures of how cities across India have geared up to welcome 2023.
The world is all set to welcome 2023 in just a few minutes. In India too, celebrations to welcome the New Year are underway. Tourists in Manali, Nainital and other places gathered in large numbers on the eve of New Year.
Without much ado, check out pictures from across cities and see how people are celebrating on New Year's eve.
1. Gulmarg
Tourists in Gulmarg write ''2023 Happy New Year'' on the snow on the last day of the year 2022 in Gulmarg on Saturday. (Photo: IANS)
2. Delhi
Youngsters pose for photographs as they celebrate on the eve of New Year 2023 at Cannaught Place in New Delhi (Photo: IANS)
3. Goa
Tourists enjoying at Candolim Beach on the eve of New Year 2023 in Panaji, Goa. (Photo: IANS)
4. Bhopal
People celebrate New Year 2023 on its eve at Boat Club in Bhopal. (Photo: IANS)
5. Amritsar
People celebrate New Year 2023 on its eve, in Amritsar. (Photo: IANS)
6. Manali
Tourists in large numbers gather in Manali on the eve of New Year. (Photo: ANI)