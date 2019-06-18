17th Lok Sabha: Religious slogans fly in Parliament as MPs take oath

The sloganeering went unabated ignoring the Chair's direction to desist from it.

The oath-taking in the 17th Lok Sabha continued Tuesday, was marked by raising of slogans such as 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Jai Maa Durga' and 'Allahu Akbar' by MPs with some even engaging in raillery and heated exchanges.

Some of the members especially from West Bengal began their oath with sloganeering despite the presiding officer ruling that no slogans will go on record.

BSP member Shyam Singh Yadav concluded his oath with 'Jai Bheem, Jai Bharat and Jai Samajwad'. In vain, the Chair asked the members several times not to raise slogans. Aligarh BJP MP Satish Kumar Gautam also raised a slogan, rebuffing a reminder to not to do so.

Earlier, when a DMK member hailed Periyar, Kaliangar (DMK supremo M Karunanidhi), Mahatma Gandhi and Ambedkar, the Chair ruled only the prescribed format should be taken on record.

However, some BJP members asked Revolutionary Socialist Party leader N K Premachandran as to why he was not objecting to raising of such slogans by opposition MPs like he did when the BJP members took oath and raised slogans on Monday.

To this, Premachandran said the Chair has already given direction in this regard.

