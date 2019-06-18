17th Lok Sabha: Religious slogans fly in Parliament as MPs take oath

The sloganeering went unabated ignoring the Chair's direction to desist from it.
The oath-taking in the 17th Lok Sabha continued Tuesday, was marked by raising of slogans such as 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Jai Maa Durga' and 'Allahu Akbar' by MPs with some even engaging in raillery and heated exchanges.
Some of the members especially from West Bengal began their oath with sloganeering despite the presiding officer ruling that no slogans will go on record.
BSP member Shyam Singh Yadav concluded his oath with 'Jai Bheem, Jai Bharat and Jai Samajwad'. In vain, the Chair asked the members several times not to raise slogans. Aligarh BJP MP Satish Kumar Gautam also raised a slogan, rebuffing a reminder to not to do so.
Earlier, when a DMK member hailed Periyar, Kaliangar (DMK supremo M Karunanidhi), Mahatma Gandhi and Ambedkar, the Chair ruled only the prescribed format should be taken on record.
However, some BJP members asked Revolutionary Socialist Party leader N K Premachandran as to why he was not objecting to raising of such slogans by opposition MPs like he did when the BJP members took oath and raised slogans on Monday.
To this, Premachandran said the Chair has already given direction in this regard.
1. Asaduddin Owaisi responded with 'Allahu Akbar' to 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans raised by other MPs
AIMIM chief and MP from Hyderabad Asaduddin Owaisi chanted "Jai Bheem, Jai Meem, Takbeer Allahu Akbar, Jai Hind", after members from the ruling side shouted slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande mataram'.
#WATCH: Slogans of Bharat Mata ki Jai and Vande Mataram raised in the Lok Sabha as AIMIM MP from Hyderabad Asaduddin Owaisi comes to take his oath. He concluded his oath with "Jai Bhim! Takbir! Allahu Akbar! Jai Hind!" pic.twitter.com/TGt7bRfDfC— ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2019
Reacting to the chanting of slogans, Owaisi said, "It is good that they remember such things when they see me, I hope they will also remember the constitution and deaths of children in Muzaffarpur." (Photo: ANI)
2. AAP's Bhagwant Mann chanted "Inquilab Zindabad"
While MPs were chanting 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Vande Mataram', AAP's Bhagwant Mann who also took oath on Tuesday concluded with "Inquilab Zindabad".
Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party MP from Punjab's Sangrur, Bhagwant Mann takes oath as member of the Lok Sabha, concludes with "Inquilab Zindabad". pic.twitter.com/S6LSzSkLRC— ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2019
The oath-taking of the newly elected MPs in Lok Sabha continued Tuesday. Aam Aadmi Party MP from Punjab's Sangrur, Bhagwant Mann, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol, Ravi Kishan and several other MPs took oath. (Photo: ANI)
3. 'Mandir vahin banayenge' chants heard as BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj took oath
Slogans of 'Mandir vahin banayenge' were raised in the Lok Sabha as BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj, who contest 2019 election from Unnao, took oath as a Member of Parliament. BJP MP from Unnao Sakshi Maharaj took oath in Sanskrit.
#WATCH: Slogans of 'Mandir vahin banayenge' were raised in the Lok Sabha as BJP's winning candidate from Unnao, Sakshi Maharaj took oath as a Member of Parliament, in Sanskrit, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/Cr6IQNbXJF— ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2019
Chantings of slogans like 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Vande Mataram', 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' were continuously raised in the Parliament as MPs taking oath after the commencement of the 17th Lok Sabha on Monday. (Photo: ANI)
4. BJP MP Hema Malini concluded her oath with 'Radhey, Radhey' chants
BJP MP from Mathura Hema Malini concluded her oath with 'Radhey, Radhey' and a phrase from shloka in praise of Lord Krishna.
#WATCH: BJP MP from UP's Mathura, Hema Malini takes oath as a Member of Parliament at the Lok Sabha. She concluded her oath with "Radhe Radhe! Krishnam Vande, Jagat Guru." pic.twitter.com/MWLvK6HAqX— ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2019
5. Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at BJP MP who chanted 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'
Taking a dig, Congress President Rahul Gandhi asked BJP Arun Kumar Sagar, who chanted 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' twice, to raise the slogan "one more time".
Gandhi again repeated "one more time" after the next BJP MP Ajay Kumar also raised the slogan of "Bharat Mata ki Jai".
Kumar than retorted he will raise the slogan again if Gandhi can complete it by chanting 'Jai' following which Gandhi said "Jai Hind" and was joined by other Congress members.
6. Chanting 'Vande Mataram' against Islam: SP MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq
While many BJP MPs ended their oath with chants of 'Bharat mata ki jai' and Jai Shri Ram, Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, Shafiqur Rahman Barq, objected to Vande Mataram slogan, drawing protests from members of treasury benches who demanded an apology from him.
#WATCH: Slogans of Vande Mataram raised in Lok Sabha after Samajwadi Party's MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq says, "Jahan tak Vande Mataram ka taaluq hai, it is against Islam we cannot follow it" after concluding his oath. pic.twitter.com/8Sugg8u8ah— ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2019
Responding to the raising of slogans 'Vande Matram' in Lok Sabha, Samajwadi Party's MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq said, "Jahan tak Vande Mataram ka taaluq hai, it is against Islam we cannot follow it" after concluding his oath.
While he was taking oath, chantings like Vande Mataram were being chanted by other members in the Lok Sabha. (Photo: ANI video screen grab)
7. Nothing is greater than 'mother earth': Akhilesh Yadav
Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on being asked if there’s any problem in saying ‘Vande Matram’, said, "Main keh raha hun dharti maa meri hai, dharti maa se bada kaun hai? Dharti maa se koi bada ho toh bathao. ("I am saying mother earth is mine, who is greater than mother earth, if there is anything, then please tell me")
He was asked to respond on 'Vande Matram' slogans as one of his party MP said that chanting 'Vande Matram' was against Islam. (Photo: ANI)
8. Even Modiji not so much popular in House: Mamata's nephew Abhishek on 'Jai Shri Ram' chants
As West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee's name was called for oath, BJP members chanted 'Jai Shri Ram'. Responding to chanting by treasury benches, he said even Modiji is not so much popular in the House.
When the members from the West Bengal, especially those belonging to Trinamool Congress, took oath, those from the treasury benches teased them with 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan. TMC members countered with slogans like Jai Hind, Jai Bengal, Jai Maa Durga and Jai Mamata.
Kalyan Banerjee of TMC recited 'Durga Path' after concluding his oath while his party colleague Abu Taher Khan began his oath with 'Bismillah, ar-Rahman, ar Rahim' and ended with 'Allahu Akbar'.
Devendra Singh Bhole began with 'Om Namah Shivay', while Ravindra concluded his oath 'Jai Yogi, Jai Modi'. Nisith Pramanik came to the House with 'rajbongshi pagdi' and took oath in Bengali.
Banerjee hoped that he will continue to get blessing from members of treasury benches.
9. Actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan chanted 'Har Har Mahadev'
Ravi Kishan, Bhojpuri actor-turned-politician and MP from Gorakhpur, took oath in a dramatic style, adding pauses with emphasis as he read the text.
He chanted 'Har Har Mahadev' and 'Guru Gorakhnath Ki Jai.' (Photo: ANI)