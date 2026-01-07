FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reveals new design, features, timelines; See PICS

The Indian Railways is upgrading its Vande Bharat train network across major cities in India this year. The government is set to launch 12 Vande Bharat sleeper trains. These trains have upgraded facilities like smart toilets, pantries, CCTV cameras, comfortable berths. Their fare is minimal.

Vaishali Shastri | Jan 07, 2026, 05:05 PM IST

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train launch date, timing

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train launch date, timing
1

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train that will run between Guwahati and Kolkata will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January. He also said that the train will depart from both sides in the evening and reach its destination the following morning." 

 

Features: Convenience for passengers

Features: Convenience for passengers
2

Ashwani Vaishnaw said that Vande Bharat sleeper trains’ sleeper berths are ergonomically designed and have soft cushioning for greater comfort. While speaking with ANI, he said “The stairs are ergonomically designed for climbing. There are different features for holding the tray, and the shades are designed in such a way that you can easily control the amount of light and sunlight you want.” He added that Braille system is used everywhere, even on the seat numbers are in Braille. “A lot of attention has been paid to the details,” he added.

 

Upgraded facilities: Toilets

Upgraded facilities: Toilets
3

-The toilets have bio-vacuum or bio-digester technology, to treat waste effectively and prevent direct discharge on tracks.  -They have modular and  odour-free design and are easier to maintain, similar to flights, making toilets more pleasant to use.  -In the First Class AC coach, toilets include a shower area with hot water provision, which is rare on Indian trains so far. -According to some reports, washbasins are designed to be anti-spill and deep to reduce splashing and ensure cleanliness. 

Upgraded facilities: Pantries

Upgraded facilities: Pantries
4

-The modular pantry meets international fire safety standards -They have facilities like: Ovens and Hot Cases, Bottle Coolers/Deep Freezers, Water Boilers, and more.  -Food is served by dedicated staff using trolleys or trays directly to passengers in their berths/coaches.

 

Vande Bharat Sleeper trains: Safety features

Vande Bharat Sleeper trains: Safety features
5

Vande Bharat sleeper trains are fitted with the KAVACH system, which is an Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system designed to prevent accidents by monitoring speeds, enforcing signals, and automatically applying brakes to stop collisions, overspeeding, and Signal Passing at Danger (SPAD). 

 

Vande Bharat Sleeper trains: Design and more high-tech features

Vande Bharat Sleeper trains: Design and more high-tech features
6

Talking about the design, Vaishnaw said that Vande Sleeper trains are especially designe for overnight journeys. He hailed its design as being completely new in every aspect. Passenger comfort and safety are kept in mind in its new design, for example, CCTV cameras which are pre-fitted. The braking system has been programmed in a completely new way. For passenger comfort, the seats have been designed in a new way. 

 

Vande Bharat Sleeper trains: Fares

Vande Bharat Sleeper trains: Fares
7

Vaishnaw told ANI, “The Prime Minister has always inspired us to make the railways a mode of transport for the middle class and low-income families. Keeping this in mind, the fare has also been kept very reasonable.”

 

