INDIA

Parliament Winter Session Day 7 Highlights: Rahul Gandhi slams 'BJP-EC collusion', says, 'Vote chori biggest

On the seventh day of Parliament, both the Houses likely set to convene at 11 am today. Leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will lead the opposition's charge as Parliament is set to takes up the much-anticipated discussion and debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Dec 09, 2025, 09:15 PM IST

Parliament Winter Session Day 7 Highlights: Rahul Gandhi slams 'BJP-EC collusion', says, 'Vote chori biggest
On the seventh day of Parliament, both the Houses likely set to convene at 11 am today. Leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will lead the opposition's charge as Parliament is set to takes up the much-anticipated discussion and debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), electoral reforms introduced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) across several states. While, the Rajya Sabha is expected to continue with the discussion on the 150th Anniversary of the National Song “Vande Mataram”. 

The Lok Sabha is set for a 10-hour discussion on electoral reforms today, marking one of the most closely watched debates of the Winter Session. Both Opposition and the ruling government have been allotted equal time for the discussions on the functioning of the Election Commission, transparency in election funding, measures to prevent candidates with criminal records from entering politics, the credibility of electronic voting machines, and the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The debate will begin at 1:00 pm. 

The 6th Session of the 18th Lok Sabha and the 269th Session of the Rajya Sabha commenced on Monday, December 1, marking the beginning of the Winter Session of Parliament. The session is set to conclude on December 19.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates. 

  • 09 Dec 2025, 09:15 PM

    The live blog is closed now.

  • 09 Dec 2025, 05:07 PM

    'Reform requires machine-readable voter lists for all parties': LoP Rahul Gandhi

    "So, coming to electoral reform, the issue is simple, but the government does not want to act. Reform requires machine-readable voter lists for all parties a month before polling, withdrawing the law that permits destruction of CCTV footage, and providing full access to the EVM, including its architecture. Finally, the law enabling the Election Commissioner to act without accountability must be changed”, says the Congress MP said

  • 09 Dec 2025, 04:51 PM

    'Those across the aisle are doing an anti-national act by committing vote 'chori': Rahul Gandhi

  • 09 Dec 2025, 04:49 PM

    'Why was CJI removed from selection panel for appointing election commissioners': Rahul Gandhi

  • 09 Dec 2025, 04:43 PM

    'There is institutional capture of EC that directly controls election system of our country': Rahul Gandhi

  • 09 Dec 2025, 04:34 PM

    'Have given proof how EC is colluding with those in power to shape elections: Rahul Gandhi

  • 09 Dec 2025, 04:32 PM

    'Our nation is a fabric. It is made up of 1.4 billion people, and the fabric is woven together by the vote': Rahul Gandhi

  • 09 Dec 2025, 04:31 PM

    Rahul Gandhi speaks in Parliament during the Winter Session

     

  • 09 Dec 2025, 04:29 PM

    Parliament Winter Session: LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi speaks in Lok Sabha

    "On the 30th of January, 1948, three bullets pierced the chest of Mahatma Gandhi. Nathuram Godse assassinated the father of our nation. Today our friends have pushed him away. He's an uncomfortable truth. But that's not where the project ended. As I said, everything has emerged from the vote. All the institutions have emerged from the vote. So it's obvious that the RSS has to capture all the institutions that have emerged from there," he said.

  • 09 Dec 2025, 02:44 PM

    Amit Shah speech in Rajya Sabha: Key Highlights

    • Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday dismissed allegations that the Rajya Sabha's special discussion on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram was politically timed ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections, asserting that critics "need to think afresh
    • Describe the 'Vande Mataram'  song as an "immortal creation that awakens devotion and duty toward Mother India."
    • On the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, he said to hold a discussion that honours the spirit of Vande Mataram, celebrates its glory, and ensures that it remains eternal, is truly significant."
    • He also said that the occasion was historic and said the discussion would deepen the understanding of the national song's role for the youths.

    (With ANI Inputs)

  • 09 Dec 2025, 02:35 PM

    BJP's scathing attack on Congress on 'Vote Chori'

    In Lok Sabha, BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal targets Congres son 'vote chori' allegations and said, ‘First vote chori happened in 1947, when Congress working committee was with Sardar Patel but Nehru was made the PM'. ‘Vote chori also happened in 1975 when Indira Gandhi imposed the Emergency’,

  • 09 Dec 2025, 01:23 PM

    'Biggest electoral reform was introduced by Rajiv Gandhi', says Congress MP Manish Tewari

    While speaking at Lok Sabha, Congress MP Manish Tewari says, 'Biggest election reform was carried out by Rajiv Gandhi by reducing voting age from 21 to 18.' He also said LoP, CJI should also be added to the election commission.

    Congress MP Manish Tewari says, "...The first reform that should happen is an amendment to the law governing the selection of members of the Election Commission. My suggestion is that LoP Lok Sabha and Chief Justice of India should be added to the committee of the Election Commission..."

     

  • 09 Dec 2025, 01:15 PM

    Congress MP Manish Tewari says, 'Shut Sown SIR.'

    Congress MP Manish Tewari during the Lok Sabha session has issued big statement on SIR, he said, 'Shut down SIR. No provision in law allows it. Poll officers (BLO) committing suicide.' He also seeks a written urged the government to written explanation on Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

     

  • 09 Dec 2025, 12:21 PM

    Union Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu BIG statement on the IndiGo crisis in the Lok Sabha

    Union Aviation Minister Ram Mohan said that operations are gradually resuming. He emphasised that IndiGo is being held fully accountable and reiterated the government’s determination to build a robust airline system. He also said that new flying rules are non-negotiable and will not be revoked, for any airline. Naidu said that the government is also pushing for more new airlines.

  • 09 Dec 2025, 11:25 AM

    'Discussion on election reform in Lok Sabha today, Vande Mataram in Rajya Sabha,' says Kiren Rijiju.

    Union Minister Kiren Rijiju says," Today, discussion on election reforms will begin in Lok Sabha. In Rajya Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lead the 2-day discussion on Vande Mataram today. Some Opposition members have said that the Vande Mataram discussion is being held because of the election. It is wrong to say so."

  • 09 Dec 2025, 11:16 AM

    Union Minsiter Amit Shah, PM Modi arrives at the New Parliament Building

    Union Ministers Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Piyush Goyal, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman and other MPs walk towards the New Parliament Building after the NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting in the old Parliament.

  • 09 Dec 2025, 11:12 AM

    Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings begin

    The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings began at 11 am on Tuesday. While Lok Sabha to take up discussion on electoral reforms led by LoP Rahul Gandhi. Rajya Sabha will hold didcussion on Vande Matram, to be initaiated by Home Minister Amit Shah.

  • 09 Dec 2025, 11:11 AM

    NDA leaders felicitates PM Modi with flowe garland in NDA Parliamentary Part meeting

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi was felicitated by the NDA leaders at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party meeting being held today at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium in the Parliament Library Building (PLB).
    The leaders of the National Democratic Alliance presented a huge garland to PM Modi upon his arrival to attend the meeting on Tuesday.

