Parliament Winter Session Day 7 Live Updates: BJP launches scathing attack on Congress on 'vote chori', MP Sanjay Jaiswal says, 'First vote chori happened in 1947...'

On the seventh day of Parliament, both the Houses likely set to convene at 11 am today. Leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will lead the opposition's charge as Parliament is set to takes up the much-anticipated discussion and debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), electoral reforms introduced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) across several states. While, the Rajya Sabha is expected to continue with the discussion on the 150th Anniversary of the National Song “Vande Mataram”.

The Lok Sabha is set for a 10-hour discussion on electoral reforms today, marking one of the most closely watched debates of the Winter Session. Both Opposition and the ruling government have been allotted equal time for the discussions on the functioning of the Election Commission, transparency in election funding, measures to prevent candidates with criminal records from entering politics, the credibility of electronic voting machines, and the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The debate will begin at 1:00 pm.

The 6th Session of the 18th Lok Sabha and the 269th Session of the Rajya Sabha commenced on Monday, December 1, marking the beginning of the Winter Session of Parliament. The session is set to conclude on December 19.

