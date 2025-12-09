Parliament Winter Session Day 7 Live Updates: BJP launches scathing attack on Congress on 'vote chori', MP Sanjay Jaiswal says, 'First vote chori happened in 1947...'

Vande Mataram controversy: What Nehru really wrote to Subhas? Did he mention Jinnah, Muslim League? Read the full letter here
SSC GD Exam 2026 Update: Vacancy list for 25,487 constable posts released at ssc.gov.in, application open till THIS date; Check details here
Government to push more airlines to operate amid crisis? BIG warning to IndiGo by Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, says, 'No airline..., safety is non-negotiable...';
'Prem Chopra was battling severe Aortic Stenosis': Son-in-law Sharman Joshi shares MAJOR update on veteran actor: 'Dad is now home and feeling...'
Who is Kanishk Chouhan? India's U-19 player who made his way into IPL 2026 auction list; Here's all you need to know about him
Saudi Arabia relaxes alcohol rule for non-Muslims, but here's the catch; know 'bizarre' rule here
Manipur Board COHSEM Class 12 DATESHEET 2026 released at cohsem.nic.in; Check full timetable here
Meet Rahul Bose, Kamal Haasan's co-star, former Rugby player, facing fraud over Himachal Domicile Certificate, it entitles actor to...
Hema Malini to host a second prayer meet for Dharmendra with daughters Esha Deol and Ahana? Here’s what we know
Goa nightclub fire: What is Interpol Blue Corner Notice? Will it help Goa Police nab owners of Birch By Romeo Lane?
INDIA
On the seventh day of Parliament, both the Houses likely set to convene at 11 am today. Leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will lead the opposition's charge as Parliament is set to takes up the much-anticipated discussion and debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
On the seventh day of Parliament, both the Houses likely set to convene at 11 am today. Leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will lead the opposition's charge as Parliament is set to takes up the much-anticipated discussion and debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), electoral reforms introduced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) across several states. While, the Rajya Sabha is expected to continue with the discussion on the 150th Anniversary of the National Song “Vande Mataram”.
The Lok Sabha is set for a 10-hour discussion on electoral reforms today, marking one of the most closely watched debates of the Winter Session. Both Opposition and the ruling government have been allotted equal time for the discussions on the functioning of the Election Commission, transparency in election funding, measures to prevent candidates with criminal records from entering politics, the credibility of electronic voting machines, and the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The debate will begin at 1:00 pm.
The 6th Session of the 18th Lok Sabha and the 269th Session of the Rajya Sabha commenced on Monday, December 1, marking the beginning of the Winter Session of Parliament. The session is set to conclude on December 19.
Stay tuned for LIVE updates.
(With ANI Inputs)
In Lok Sabha, BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal targets Congres son 'vote chori' allegations and said, ‘First vote chori happened in 1947, when Congress working committee was with Sardar Patel but Nehru was made the PM'. ‘Vote chori also happened in 1975 when Indira Gandhi imposed the Emergency’,
While speaking at Lok Sabha, Congress MP Manish Tewari says, 'Biggest election reform was carried out by Rajiv Gandhi by reducing voting age from 21 to 18.' He also said LoP, CJI should also be added to the election commission.
Congress MP Manish Tewari says, "...The first reform that should happen is an amendment to the law governing the selection of members of the Election Commission. My suggestion is that LoP Lok Sabha and Chief Justice of India should be added to the committee of the Election Commission..."
Congress MP Manish Tewari during the Lok Sabha session has issued big statement on SIR, he said, 'Shut down SIR. No provision in law allows it. Poll officers (BLO) committing suicide.' He also seeks a written urged the government to written explanation on Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
Union Aviation Minister Ram Mohan said that operations are gradually resuming. He emphasised that IndiGo is being held fully accountable and reiterated the government’s determination to build a robust airline system. He also said that new flying rules are non-negotiable and will not be revoked, for any airline. Naidu said that the government is also pushing for more new airlines.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju says," Today, discussion on election reforms will begin in Lok Sabha. In Rajya Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lead the 2-day discussion on Vande Mataram today. Some Opposition members have said that the Vande Mataram discussion is being held because of the election. It is wrong to say so."
Union Ministers Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Piyush Goyal, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman and other MPs walk towards the New Parliament Building after the NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting in the old Parliament.
The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings began at 11 am on Tuesday. While Lok Sabha to take up discussion on electoral reforms led by LoP Rahul Gandhi. Rajya Sabha will hold didcussion on Vande Matram, to be initaiated by Home Minister Amit Shah.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was felicitated by the NDA leaders at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party meeting being held today at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium in the Parliament Library Building (PLB).
The leaders of the National Democratic Alliance presented a huge garland to PM Modi upon his arrival to attend the meeting on Tuesday.