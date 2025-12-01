FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Cyclone Ditwah batters Sri Lanka as it claims 334 lives, leaves 370 missing

Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 3: Dhanush BEATS Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, his Hindi comeback crosses Rs 50 crores in 3 days, earns...

Mumbai Pollution: GRAP 4 restrictions intensify as city's air quality falls to 'poor' category, know what the dos and don'ts are

Dharmendra's hush-hush funeral was his wish? Hema Malini REVEALS superstar's final days were 'cruel, hurtful': 'He never wanted to be seen...'

Nita Ambani wins hearts with sweet gesture at staffer's birthday, netizens say 'so kind...', watch viral video

BIG update on Delhi Red Fort blast: NIA conducts massive terror crackdown in Kashmir, conducts raids at Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam

Meet IAS Abhinav Siwach, IIM graduate, who refused Rs 30 lakh job offer for UPSC exam, is now married to THIS IPS offer, her name is..., see viral wedding photos

Cyclone Ditwah: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh; orange alert issued

M.S Umesh, Kannada cinema legend, passes away at 80 after long battle with cancer

Parliament Winter Session: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to move bill today for new cess on tobacco, pan masala

INDIA

Parliament winter session 2025 LIVE updates: 'Drama nahi, delivery; nara nahi, neeti chalegi,' PM Modi's stern message to opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses ahead of the commencement of the Winter Session of Parliament.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Dec 01, 2025, 11:21 AM IST

Parliament winter session 2025 LIVE updates: 'Drama nahi, delivery; nara nahi, neeti chalegi,' PM Modi's stern message to opposition
Parliament Winter Session 2025
The Parliament winter session is set to begin today and will continue until December 19, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju announced. The 6th Session of the 18th Lok Sabha and the 269th Session of the Rajya Sabha will commence at 11:00 am. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Monday ahead of the winter parliament session, calling on the Opposition parties to focus on delivering a productive parliament session for the people.

The Parliament is set to have 15 sittings across 19 days. Private Members' Bills are set to be taken for consideration on December 5 and 19, and Private Members' resolutions on December 12.

While the previous monsoon session was considered as a "washout" amid repeated sloganeering and protests by the Opposition parties regarding the ongoing SIR, the opposition parties seek to raise the issue of the recent Delhi blast near Red Fort, the air quality in the national capital and foreign policy too. 

With plans to submit at least 13 measures, including important ones related to national security and the economy, the administration is getting ready for a jam-packed legislative agenda. The Central Excise Amendment Bill of 2025 and the Health Security National Security Cess Bill of 2025 are two of the important laws that are anticipated to be introduced.

In the meantime, the opposition is preparing to press the government on security issues, the SIR issue, and other outstanding issues.

LIVE BLOG

  • 01 Dec 2025, 11:15 AM

    'Some parties can't digest defeat': PM Modi attacks opposition, calls for debate in Parliament

    PM Modi on Monday urged all the political parties who will be participating in the 6th session (winter session) of the 18th Lok Sabha and 269th Rajya Sabha to not turn the session of Parliament into a 'battleground for frustration born out of defeat' or an "arena for arrogance born out of victory', emphasising that Parliament must remain focused on national development and democratic responsibilities. Addressing the media at the Parliament premises ahead of the session's commencement, PM Modi referenced the BJP-led NDA alliance's landslide victory in the recently concluded Bihar election, noting the vibrancy of Indian democracy, and praised the high voter turnout. (ANI)

  • 01 Dec 2025, 11:03 AM

    'Drama nahi, Delivery; Nara nahi, Neeti chalegi,' PM Modi's stern message to opposition 

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Monday ahead of the winter parliament session, calling on the Opposition parties to focus on delivering a productive parliament session for the people.
    Taking a jibe at the Opposition, he said they appear "unsettled," due to the recent defeat in the Bihar elections, he called upon them to put aside differences and work for ensuring sound policy and laws are passed in parliament, in order to not repeat the washout of the monsoon session. (ANI)

  • 01 Dec 2025, 10:56 AM

    Parliament winter session 2025 live updates: PM calls for a ‘no drama’ parliament session

    Ahead of the Parliament Winter Session, PM Modi said, 'Whoever wants to do drama can do it. There should be delivery here and not drama...the emphasis should be on policy, not slogans.'

     

