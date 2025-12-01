Parliament winter session 2025 LIVE updates: 'Drama nahi, delivery; nara nahi, neeti chalegi,' PM Modi's stern message to opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses ahead of the commencement of the Winter Session of Parliament.

The Parliament winter session is set to begin today and will continue until December 19, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju announced. The 6th Session of the 18th Lok Sabha and the 269th Session of the Rajya Sabha will commence at 11:00 am. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Monday ahead of the winter parliament session, calling on the Opposition parties to focus on delivering a productive parliament session for the people.

The Parliament is set to have 15 sittings across 19 days. Private Members' Bills are set to be taken for consideration on December 5 and 19, and Private Members' resolutions on December 12.

While the previous monsoon session was considered as a "washout" amid repeated sloganeering and protests by the Opposition parties regarding the ongoing SIR, the opposition parties seek to raise the issue of the recent Delhi blast near Red Fort, the air quality in the national capital and foreign policy too.

With plans to submit at least 13 measures, including important ones related to national security and the economy, the administration is getting ready for a jam-packed legislative agenda. The Central Excise Amendment Bill of 2025 and the Health Security National Security Cess Bill of 2025 are two of the important laws that are anticipated to be introduced.

In the meantime, the opposition is preparing to press the government on security issues, the SIR issue, and other outstanding issues.