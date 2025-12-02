Parliament winter session 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Opposition MPs stage protest over SIR

Ranveer Singh breaks silence, issues apology for 'mocking' Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1: 'I have always deeply respected...'
INDIA
The Parliament is set to have 15 sittings across 19 days. Private Members' Bills are set to be taken for consideration on December 5 and 19, and Private Members' resolutions on December 12.
The Winter Session of Parliament commenced on Monday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech, targeting the Opposition. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Monday ahead of the winter parliament session, calling on the Opposition parties to focus on delivering a productive parliament session for the people. The Parliament is set to have 15 sittings across 19 days. Private Members' Bills are set to be taken for consideration on December 5 and 19, and Private Members' resolutions on December 12. The opening day of the session in the Lok Sabha witnessed a massive commotion by the opposition, with MPs raising chants claiming electoral fraud. The leaders of the opposition are calling for a conversation on the nation's ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE: Oppn MPs continue chant 'vote chor, gaddi chod' chant on Day 2 Lok Sabha
Proceedings of the Lower House of Parliament, Lok Sabha, saw incessant sloganeering by Opposition MPs on Tuesday, continuing their chant of 'vote chor, gaddi chod' (vote thief, leave your seat) against the Central government, while the Question Hour proceeded at 11 AM. The slogans started the second the proceedings began at 11 AM, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged the Opposition MPs to maintain decorum and get back to their seats. He claimed that the protests are not in the interests of the Parliament or the country. "Dear members, I would request you, the Question Hour is important, please let it continue. I am seeing the way you are protesting, inside the house and outside, this is not in the interest of the Parliament or the country," Speaker Birla said. (ANI)
As the joint opposition used the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls issue to stage protests outside Parliament on Tuesday, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, MP Mallikarjun Kharge said, "We will continue to protest to save democracy and against injustice." Congress and other opposition MPs began their protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) on Tuesday, as the Parliament gears up for the second day of the Winter Session. The INDIA bloc MPs have started their protest outside the Makar Dwar of the Parliament ahead of today's Parliament proceedings. (ANI)
Congress and other opposition MPs staged a protest against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll as the Parliament gears up for the second day of the Winter Session. Opposition members, including MPs from the INDIA bloc, gathered outside the Makar Dwar of the Parliament ahead of the day's proceedings to express their discontent over the ongoing SIR exercise. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Sonia Gandhi also joined the protest. On Monday, the first day of the Winter Session, the Lok Sabha witnessed multiple adjournments till noon, 2 pm, and later in the day, as opposition MPs demanded a discussion on the SIR being conducted in 12 States and Union Territories. (ANI)