Parliament winter session 2025 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Opposition MPs stage protest over SIR

02 Dec 2025, 11:43 AM

Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE: Oppn MPs continue chant 'vote chor, gaddi chod' chant on Day 2 Lok Sabha

Proceedings of the Lower House of Parliament, Lok Sabha, saw incessant sloganeering by Opposition MPs on Tuesday, continuing their chant of 'vote chor, gaddi chod' (vote thief, leave your seat) against the Central government, while the Question Hour proceeded at 11 AM. The slogans started the second the proceedings began at 11 AM, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged the Opposition MPs to maintain decorum and get back to their seats. He claimed that the protests are not in the interests of the Parliament or the country. "Dear members, I would request you, the Question Hour is important, please let it continue. I am seeing the way you are protesting, inside the house and outside, this is not in the interest of the Parliament or the country," Speaker Birla said. (ANI)