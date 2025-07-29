Parliament Session Live Updates: Operation Sindoor debate ongoing, Amit Shah speaks in Lok Sabha, PM Modi to address later

The largest opposition party, Congress, has been allotted approximately two hours for discussion. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge will open the debate for them.

Tuesday (July 29) marks the seventh day of the ongoing monsoon session. Minutes after it was convened at 11 am, Rajya Sabha got adjourned till 2 PM. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to deliver his speech in the evening, according to a government source. Meanwhile, the upper house plans to hold a 16-hour-long discussion on Op Sindoor today.

In the meantime, Home Minister Amit Shah is addressing the Lok Sabha at this point in time.



According to sources, Rajnath Singh and S Jaishankar will be among the ministers participating in the discussion in the Rajya Sabha. PM Modi is also expected to intervene in the debate.



The Lok Sabha on Monday afternoon began discussion on 'India's strong, successful and decisive Operation Sindoor', launched in response to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The debate was initiated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.



The lower house held a discussion on india's military response, amid the opposition's demand for the same. The discussion concluded around 1 am, with the opposition and ruling party leaders at loggerheads with each other.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took a swipe at the opposition during discussion on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha, stating that focus must not remain on small issues when aiming to achieve a higher feat, since it can divert attention from national security.

"When the aim is to go higher, we should not pay attention to small issues because focusing on issues that remain comparatively small can divert attention from national security," Singh said while addressing the lower house of Parliament on Operation Sindoor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the Lok Sabha between 5:00 and 6:00 PM. Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to speak at 12:00 PM, while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will open the Rajya Sabha debate at 2:00 PM.

