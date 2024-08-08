Parliament Session LIVE updates: Modi government to introduce Waqf Act Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha today

The BJP-led government is slated to introduce the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in the Lok Sabha on Thursday to amend the Waqf Act, 1995. The bill seeks to "effectively address issues" related to the powers of the State Waqf Boards, registration and survey of waqf properties and removal of encroachments.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 is listed for introduction by Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju in Lok Sabha on Thursday. Samajwadi Party will oppose the Waqf Bill in Parliament, according to the party sources.

The government has decided to withdraw the Waqf Properties (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants), Bill, 2014 which was introduced in Rajya Sabha in February 2014, when the Congress-led UPA government was in power.The Waqf Properties (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants), Bill, 2014 is listed for withdrawal from Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Apart from introducing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, Rijiju will also introduce The Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024 which seeks to repeal the Mussalman Wakf Act, 1923.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, Waqf Act provides for the renaming of the Waqf Act, 1995, as the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995.

