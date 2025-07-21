Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha begin again after adjournment

Parliament Monsoon Session 2025 Live Updates: The Prime Minister also hailed Indian defence forces on the stupendous success of Operation Sindoor.

Parliament Monsoon Session Today Live: Noting India's recent achievements in different sectors, including space and defence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that this Monsoon Session marks the celebration of "victory." Addressing the media persons ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon Session, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the achievements of Operation Sindoor, saying that the whole world is attracted towards the new "Made in India form of Indian military power."

The Prime Minister also hailed Indian defence forces on the stupendous success of Operation Sindoor, stating that the objectives of the target were achieved 100 per cent and terrorist bases were razed in just 22 minutes.

"This monsoon session is a celebration of victory. The whole world has seen the strength of India's military power. The target set by the Indian Army in Operation Sindoor was achieved 100%. Under Operation Sindoor, the houses of the masters of terrorists were razed to the ground within 22 minutes. The world has been very attracted to this new form of Made in India military power. These days, whenever I meet people of the world, the world's attraction towards the Made in India weapons being made by India is increasing," the Prime Minister said. (ANI)

