As India prepares an action plan against Pakistan following the Pahalgaam terror attack in which 26 people died, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed several states to conduct comprehensive mock drills on May 7 to strengthen civil defence preparedness in the event of a hostile attack, government of India sources said. The planned measures include the operationalisation of air raid warning sirens, training of civilians and students on protective civil defence protocols, implementation of crash blackout procedures, and early camouflaging of critical infrastructure and installations. Additionally, evacuation plans are to be updated and rehearsed to ensure swift and coordinated responses during emergencies.

Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has reached PMO's Office to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier today, PM Modi met Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Air Chief Marshal AP Singh amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, a group of Pakistan-based hackers on Monday claimed to have breached the websites of multiple Indian defence institutions, leaving sensitive data compromised. The hacker group, describing itself as the Pakistan Cyber Force, claimed that it has hacked the portals of leading defence establishments, including the Indian Military Engineering Services.

