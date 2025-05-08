Operation Sindoor Live Updates: The government said its actions have been 'focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature' and that 'no Pakistani military facilities have been targeted'.

The Indian Armed Forces on Wednesday launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, carrying out precision strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), days after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people.

Shortly after the confirmation of military strikes in Pakistan, Indian Army said in a post on X “Justice is served. Jai Hind!”.

Throughout the night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had vowed stern action to the terror assault in Baisaran, kept a close eye on Operation Sindoor.

During a briefing on Operation Sindoor, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that the Indian military had chosen the targets due to their involvement in terrorist activities and strong intelligence inputs. Col. Qureshi added that the operation did not target any of Pakistan's military facilities.

