INDIA
Operation Sindoor Live Updates: The government said its actions have been 'focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature' and that 'no Pakistani military facilities have been targeted'.
The Indian Armed Forces on Wednesday launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, carrying out precision strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), days after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people.
Shortly after the confirmation of military strikes in Pakistan, Indian Army said in a post on X “Justice is served. Jai Hind!”.
Throughout the night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had vowed stern action to the terror assault in Baisaran, kept a close eye on Operation Sindoor.
During a briefing on Operation Sindoor, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that the Indian military had chosen the targets due to their involvement in terrorist activities and strong intelligence inputs. Col. Qureshi added that the operation did not target any of Pakistan's military facilities.
(with inputs from ANI)
The government has convened an all-party meeting on Thursday to brief the political parties on the steps taken by it. The all-party meeting will be held at 11 am in the Parliament Library Building. "Govt has called an All Party leaders meeting at 11 am on 8th May, 2025 at Committee Room: G-074, in the Parliament Library Building, Parliament Complex in New Delhi," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a post on X.
Pakistani troops resorted to heavy cross-border shelling along the Line of Control in Karnah area of Kupwara district early Wednesday, less than two hours after India launched air strikes against terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
As part of a nationwide civil defence drill, the Amritsar district administration has resumed blackout measures to ensure public safety and preparedness, the District Public Relations Officer (DPRO) said on Wednesday. "Taking utmost caution, the Amritsar district administration has again started the blackout process. Please stay at home, do not panic and do not gather outside your houses; keep the outside lights switched off," the Amritsar DPRO said in a statement.
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) expressed his concern over the escalating situation between India and Pakistan and stated that he would offer any possible help to de-escalate tensions along the India-Pakistan border.Speaking on the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, Trump said that both India and Pakistan should work the crisis out."Oh it's so terrible! My position is I get along with both. I know both very well and I want to see them work it out.
