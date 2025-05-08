This comes a day after India destroyed nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Special briefing on Operation Sindoor by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) will begin at 5.30 pm. This comes a day after India destroyed nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Meanwhile, the civil administration has imposed a blackout from 9 pm to 5 am on Thursday in Gurdaspur district, bordering Pakistan, as a preventive step.