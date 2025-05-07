The strikes come after weeks of heightened tension following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists.

Pakistan's military on Wednesday confirmed that Indian missile strikes hit three locations inside Pakistani territory - Muzaffarabad, Kotli, and the Ahmed East area of Bahawalpur, the Express Tribune reported. According to Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the strikes caused the martyrdom of one child, while a man and a woman sustained serious injuries.

During a late-night press briefing, DG ISPR stated, "Some time ago from now, the cowardly enemy India launched air strikes on Subhanullah mosque in Bahwalpur's Ahmed East area, Kotli and Muzaffarabad at three places from the air."

He confirmed that the Pakistan Air Force had scrambled jets in response. "All of our air force jets are airborne. This cowardly and shameful attack was carried out from within India's airspace. They were never allowed to come and intrude into the space of Pakistan."

Lt Gen Chaudhry added that Pakistan's response would come at its discretion. "Let me say it unequivocally: Pakistan will respond to this at a time and place of its own choosing."

He stated that damage assessments were underway and further updates would be provided when confirmed. Local reports from Muzaffarabad noted a complete blackout following the blasts, as reported by the Express Tribune.

Amid the developments, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that a clash with India is now "inevitable" and could occur "at any moment."

The strikes come after weeks of heightened tension following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists.

India's Ministry of Defence confirmed that the Indian Armed Forces had launched "Operation Sindoor," targeting nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. "A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'OPERATION SINDOOR', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed," the ministry said.

