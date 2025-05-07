INDIA
The strikes come after weeks of heightened tension following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists.
Pakistan's military on Wednesday confirmed that Indian missile strikes hit three locations inside Pakistani territory - Muzaffarabad, Kotli, and the Ahmed East area of Bahawalpur, the Express Tribune reported. According to Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the strikes caused the martyrdom of one child, while a man and a woman sustained serious injuries.
During a late-night press briefing, DG ISPR stated, "Some time ago from now, the cowardly enemy India launched air strikes on Subhanullah mosque in Bahwalpur's Ahmed East area, Kotli and Muzaffarabad at three places from the air."
He confirmed that the Pakistan Air Force had scrambled jets in response. "All of our air force jets are airborne. This cowardly and shameful attack was carried out from within India's airspace. They were never allowed to come and intrude into the space of Pakistan."
Lt Gen Chaudhry added that Pakistan's response would come at its discretion. "Let me say it unequivocally: Pakistan will respond to this at a time and place of its own choosing."
He stated that damage assessments were underway and further updates would be provided when confirmed. Local reports from Muzaffarabad noted a complete blackout following the blasts, as reported by the Express Tribune.
Amid the developments, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that a clash with India is now "inevitable" and could occur "at any moment."
India's Ministry of Defence confirmed that the Indian Armed Forces had launched "Operation Sindoor," targeting nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. "A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'OPERATION SINDOOR', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed," the ministry said.
Here are the latest updates:
Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar of 5 Field Regiment laid down his life on 7 May during Pakistan Army shelling. "We also stand in solidarity with all victims of the targeted attacks on innocent civilians in Poonch Sector," Indian Army’s White Knight Corps said.
We also stand in solidarity with all victims of the targeted attacks on innocent civilians in #Poonch Sector.…
J&K: Local Villagers near the border area move to safer places after Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violations
Indian Army closely monitoring the ceasefire violations by Pakistan Army. Indian Army chief is constantly in touch with local formations on Pakistan Army actions there. Formations have operational freedom to give appropriate reply to the Pakistan Army’s use of artillery guns to target Indian civilians along the Line of Control. Pakistan has resorted to artillery shelling on civilian targets after Indian Army last night attacked five terror camps in the Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir using precision guided special munitions. A total of nine targets were hit in a joint tri-services operations: Defence officials
Poonch, J&K: Pakistan shell hit one corner of Gurudwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha, causing damage to one door and shattering a few glasses, says Narinder Singh, President of District Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee.
The Border Security Force and the Rajasthan Police are keeping special vigilance and alertness in the border areas. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma held a high-level meeting in Jaipur today. He directed to keep a special vigil in the border areas.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday and briefed her on Operation Sindoor, in which the Indian Armed Forces launched precision strikes against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and briefed her about Operation Sindoor," Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post on X.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday held a meeting with the Chief Ministers and other concerned government officials of various states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Rajasthan. The Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim, and West Bengal attended the meeting. Lieutenant Governors of the Union Territories of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh were also present. The Chief Secretaries and Director General of Police (DGPs) of the said states were also present in the meeting with Home Minister Shah.
India on Wednesday carried out precision strikes aimed at the terror infrastructure in Pakistan. Nine sites were selected for Operation Sindoor and all nine were reported to be successful. Sources have told ANI, Pakistan Army backed by its Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has been covertly supporting the activities of anti - India terrorist outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mahammad, Hizbul Mujahideen, among others and has systematically coordinated financial, logistics, doctrinal and military support to these outfits including providing direct combat trainings. These terrorist groups have been provided with infrastructure concealed in government facilities to carry out their operations in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK). Several training camps (Markaz), and Launch Pads of these terror outfits are currently being run near army facilities. (ANI)
Cabinet Committee on Security Meeting today
The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) will meet today before the cabinet meeting scheduled for 11 am. This comes in the light of Operation Sindoor, launched by India early Wednesday morning. As per sources, the government will also call an all-party meeting.
US Secretary Marco Rubio tweets, "I am monitoring the situation between India and Pakistan closely. I echo POTUS's comments earlier today that this hopefully ends quickly and will continue to engage both Indian and Pakistani leadership towards a peaceful resolution."
Indian forces targeted the headquarters of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba groups in the missile attacks against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.
Among the nine sites targeted are the JeM headquarters in Bahawalpur and the LeT’s in Muridke, both in Pakistan Punjab, they said. A Pakistani armed forces spokesperson confirmed tothe BBC in an interview that the IAF had targeted Bahawalpur and Muridke.
Pakistan Foreign Ministry issues statement, condemns India's 'blatant aggression'
In an unprovoked and blatant act of war, the Indian Air Force, while remaining within Indian airspace, has violated Pakistan’s sovereignty using standoff weapons, targeting civilian population across international border in Muridke and Bahawalpur, and across Line of Control in Kotli and Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir. India’s act of aggression has resulted in martyrdom of civilians, including women and children. This act of aggression has also caused grave threat to commercial air traffic.
We strongly condemn India’s cowardly action, which is a flagrant violation of the UN Charter, international law, and established norms of inter-state relations.
In the wake of Pahalgam attack, the Indian leadership has once again used the bogey of terrorism to advance its sham narrative of victimhood, jeopardizing regional peace and security. India’s reckless action has brought the two nuclear-armed states closer to a major conflict.
The situation continues to evolve. Pakistan reserves the right to respond appropriately at a time and place of its choosing, in accordance with the Article-51 of the UN Charter, and as enshrined in international law.
The government, armed forces and people of Pakistan stand united in the face of Indian aggression. They will always act with iron resolve to protect and preserve the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan.
Official sources have told ANI, "Precision strike weapon systems of the three forces, the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, were used in the attacks, including the loitering munitions. The coordinates for the attacks on terrorist camps inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir were provided by the intelligence agencies. The attacks were carried out from Indian soil only."
According to ANI, he said, "India's actions have been focused and precise. They were measured, responsible and designed to be non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani civilian, economic or military targets have been hit. Only known terror camps were targeted."
