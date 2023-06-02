Odisha train accident LIVE Updates: Ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for kin of deceased by PM Modi; 50 dead, over 350 injured

An unfortunate accident unfolded on Friday when the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express (12841) collided with a cargo train and collapsed at Bahanaga station in Odisha's Balasore district. When the train was travelling from the Shalimar station in Kolkata to Chennai Central station at about 7.20 p.m., the accident occurred near Bahanaga Bazar station.
The derailed carriages of the other train, which was travelling from Bengaluru to Kolkata, were struck by the Coromandel Express, which was travelling from Kolkata to Chennai. At around 19:00 on June 2, 2023, the South Eastern Railway's Kharagpur Division's Bahanaga Bazar Station witnessed the derailment of the 2864 Sir M Visveswaraya Terminal-Howrah Superfast Express, which got stuck with the 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Coromondal Express.
Accident relief trains from Kharagpur and Bhadrak have also hurried to the scene with medical supplies and physicians. According to the Chief Secretary of Odisha, around 350 persons were hurt when the Coromandel Express derailed, and the injured have been sent to Soro CHC, Gopalpur CHC, and Khantapada PHC. Meanwhile, the death toll rose to 50 people, according to Zee News.
The Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force team in Balasore has been ordered by the special relief commissioner to rush to the scene for search and rescue efforts. Additionally, it has been ordered for the Balasore Collector to visit to the location, make all necessary preparations, and notify the SRC if any extra state assistance is needed. 06782-262286 has been designated as the emergency contact number by the Odisha government.
PM Modi announces ex-gratia to the kin of deceased in Odisha's train collision
Ex-gratia compensation of Rs. 2 lakh and Rs. 50,000 would be made by PM Modi to the families of those killed in the railway tragedy in Odisha.
An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the train mishap in Odisha. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi— PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 2, 2023
Odisha train accident live updates: Several trains cancelled
As per official data, The 12837 Howrah-Puri Superfast Express, 12863 Howrah-Bengaluru Superfast Express, 12839 Howrah-Chennai Mail, 12895 Howrah-Puri Superfast Express, 20831 Howrah-Sambalpur Express and 02837 Santragachi-Puri Express.
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to review collision site tomorrow morning
"I will be there on the spot tomorrow morning to review the situation. Our first concern is to shift the living to the hospital,” said Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to news agency PTI.
Odisha train collision: Death toll
At least 50 people lost their lives and 350 sustained injuries in a three-way disaster at Bahanagar in the Balasore district of Odisha including the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express, and a cargo train on three different lines.
Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi express grief
Congress Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress' president, and Rahul Gandhi, a former party leader, on Friday conveyed their grief over the railway accident in Odisha and encouraged party members and leaders to provide all necessary assistance for rescue attempts.
Goa-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express's flagging off ceremony cancelled
In light of the disaster involving three trains in Odisha, Konkan railway officials announced on Friday that the event to officially launch the Goa-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express at Madgaon station had been postponed.
Railway minister offers ex-gratia payments of Rs 10 lakh to families of deceased, Rs 2 lakh to seriously injured
Ashwini Vaishnaw, the minister of railways, has awarded ex-gratia of 10 lakh and 2 lakh for individuals who have suffered serious injuries. In a tweet, Vaishnaw offered "Ex-gratia compensation to the victims of this unfortunate train accident in Odisha; 10 Lakh in case of death, 2 Lakh towards grievous and 50,000 for minor injuries."