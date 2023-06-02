Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Odisha train accident LIVE Updates: Ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for kin of deceased by PM Modi; 50 dead, over 350 injured

The collision happened around 7.20 pm near Bahanaga Bazar station in Odisha's Balasore district; know all the live updates here.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 11:49 PM IST

Odisha train accident LIVE Updates: Ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for kin of deceased by PM Modi; 50 dead, over 350 injured
Odisha train accident LIVE Updates: Ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for kin of deceased by PM Modi; 50 dead, over 350 injured

An unfortunate accident unfolded on Friday when the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express (12841) collided with a cargo train and collapsed at Bahanaga station in Odisha's Balasore district. When the train was travelling from the Shalimar station in Kolkata to Chennai Central station at about 7.20 p.m., the accident occurred near Bahanaga Bazar station.

The derailed carriages of the other train, which was travelling from Bengaluru to Kolkata, were struck by the Coromandel Express, which was travelling from Kolkata to Chennai. At around 19:00 on June 2, 2023, the South Eastern Railway's Kharagpur Division's Bahanaga Bazar Station witnessed the derailment of the 2864 Sir M Visveswaraya Terminal-Howrah Superfast Express, which got stuck with the 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Coromondal Express.

Accident relief trains from Kharagpur and Bhadrak have also hurried to the scene with medical supplies and physicians. According to the Chief Secretary of Odisha, around 350 persons were hurt when the Coromandel Express derailed, and the injured have been sent to Soro CHC, Gopalpur CHC, and Khantapada PHC. Meanwhile, the death toll rose to 50 people, according to Zee News.

The Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force team in Balasore has been ordered by the special relief commissioner to rush to the scene for search and rescue efforts. Additionally, it has been ordered for the Balasore Collector to visit to the location, make all necessary preparations, and notify the SRC if any extra state assistance is needed. 06782-262286 has been designated as the emergency contact number by the Odisha government.

Check out all the latest updates on Odisha train accident here:

LIVE Blog
02 Jun 2023
11:27 PM

PM Modi announces ex-gratia to the kin of deceased in Odisha's train collision 

Ex-gratia compensation of Rs. 2 lakh and Rs. 50,000 would be made by PM Modi to the families of those killed in the railway tragedy in Odisha.

 

11:17 PM

Odisha train accident live updates: Several trains cancelled

As per official data, The 12837 Howrah-Puri Superfast Express, 12863 Howrah-Bengaluru Superfast Express, 12839 Howrah-Chennai Mail, 12895 Howrah-Puri Superfast Express, 20831 Howrah-Sambalpur Express and 02837 Santragachi-Puri Express.

11:16 PM

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to review collision site tomorrow morning

"I will be there on the spot tomorrow morning to review the situation. Our first concern is to shift the living to the hospital,” said Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to news agency PTI.

11:12 PM

Odisha train collision: Death toll

At least 50 people lost their lives and 350 sustained injuries in a three-way disaster at Bahanagar in the Balasore district of Odisha including the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express, and a cargo train on three different lines.

11:07 PM

Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi express grief 

Congress Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress' president, and Rahul Gandhi, a former party leader, on Friday conveyed their grief over the railway accident in Odisha and encouraged party members and leaders to provide all necessary assistance for rescue attempts.

11:02 PM

Goa-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express's flagging off ceremony cancelled 

In light of the disaster involving three trains in Odisha, Konkan railway officials announced on Friday that the event to officially launch the Goa-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express at Madgaon station had been postponed.

10:57 PM

Railway minister offers ex-gratia payments of Rs 10 lakh to families of deceased, Rs 2 lakh to seriously injured

 Ashwini Vaishnaw, the minister of railways, has awarded ex-gratia of 10 lakh and 2 lakh for individuals who have suffered serious injuries. In a tweet, Vaishnaw offered "Ex-gratia compensation to the victims of this unfortunate train accident in Odisha; 10 Lakh in case of death, 2 Lakh towards grievous and 50,000 for minor injuries."

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Allu Arjun, Sania Mirza, Kanika Kapoor attend Upsana Konidela and Ram Charan's baby shower; see inside pics
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha make first public appearance after engagement, look at couple's lovable photos
Rumoured couple Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth pose together at Jubilee screening; Tanuja, Asha Parekh add old-world charm
Do you remember chotu Ranbir Kapoor from Tamasha? Here's how handsome he looks now
Malaika Arora, Parineeti Chopra to Urvashi Dholakia, actresses who flaunted their stretch marks on social media
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UP news: Ayodhya administration denies permission for BJP MP Brij Bhushan's 'maha rally'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.