Odisha train accident LIVE Updates: Ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for kin of deceased by PM Modi; 50 dead, over 350 injured

An unfortunate accident unfolded on Friday when the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express (12841) collided with a cargo train and collapsed at Bahanaga station in Odisha's Balasore district. When the train was travelling from the Shalimar station in Kolkata to Chennai Central station at about 7.20 p.m., the accident occurred near Bahanaga Bazar station.

The derailed carriages of the other train, which was travelling from Bengaluru to Kolkata, were struck by the Coromandel Express, which was travelling from Kolkata to Chennai. At around 19:00 on June 2, 2023, the South Eastern Railway's Kharagpur Division's Bahanaga Bazar Station witnessed the derailment of the 2864 Sir M Visveswaraya Terminal-Howrah Superfast Express, which got stuck with the 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Coromondal Express.

Accident relief trains from Kharagpur and Bhadrak have also hurried to the scene with medical supplies and physicians. According to the Chief Secretary of Odisha, around 350 persons were hurt when the Coromandel Express derailed, and the injured have been sent to Soro CHC, Gopalpur CHC, and Khantapada PHC. Meanwhile, the death toll rose to 50 people, according to Zee News.

The Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force team in Balasore has been ordered by the special relief commissioner to rush to the scene for search and rescue efforts. Additionally, it has been ordered for the Balasore Collector to visit to the location, make all necessary preparations, and notify the SRC if any extra state assistance is needed. 06782-262286 has been designated as the emergency contact number by the Odisha government.

