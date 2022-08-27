Noida Twin Towers Demolition LIVE Updates: UP CM Yogi Adityanath reviews D-Day preparations

With the biggest demolition job in India's history to be undertaken on Sunday (August 28), preparations are in full swing in Noida where the nearly 100-metre tall Supertech Twin Towers are set to be razed to the ground with explosives. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday reviewed preparations for the demolition task. He has further directed officials to ensure people's safety should be ensured at all cost and take care of the environmental challenges in view of the demolition. The demolition process that will take place at 2:30 pm on Sunday will take just 30 seconds to implode the massive twin towers into dust and debris. However, preparations have been on for 6 months. Various guidelines have been issued, from evacuation of nearby societies to traffic diversions and airspace closure. The two high-rise towers have been packed with 3,700 kgs of explosives for the job. Residents of nearby societies have already started moving out and far away from the implosion site with Noida witnessing a packer and mover rush. Here are all the latest updates you need to know.
BJP MLA writes to UP CM on environmental concerns: BJP legislator Rajeshwar Singh has written a letter to CM Yogi Adityanath raising environmental concerns and suggesting the formation of a special teal to mitigate the impact of dust and debris.
The use of drones in city skies over Noida has been banned due to security reasons from August 26 till August 31 in view of the Supertech's illegal twin towers demolition.
One nautical mile of air space around the Supertech twin tower demolition site in Noida will be briefly unavailable for flights on August 28, the Noida Authority said.
The implosion and bringing down of the building is likely to impact the environment around the huge structure.
With a day to go and preparations nearly complete, residents of the societies which lie close to the Supertech twin towers have already started to vacate their premises ahead of the Sunday morning 7:00 am deadline. Plans include stay in hotels, residences of relatives and even weekend holidays to stay clear of the 55,000 tonnes of debris that will arise from the implosion. Around 5,000 residents in the two nearby societies of ATS village and Emerald Court will be the most affected.