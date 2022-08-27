Noida Twin Towers Demolition LIVE Updates: UP CM Yogi Adityanath reviews D-Day preparations

Supertech Twin Towers, Noida

With the biggest demolition job in India's history to be undertaken on Sunday (August 28), preparations are in full swing in Noida where the nearly 100-metre tall Supertech Twin Towers are set to be razed to the ground with explosives. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday reviewed preparations for the demolition task. He has further directed officials to ensure people's safety should be ensured at all cost and take care of the environmental challenges in view of the demolition. The demolition process that will take place at 2:30 pm on Sunday will take just 30 seconds to implode the massive twin towers into dust and debris. However, preparations have been on for 6 months. Various guidelines have been issued, from evacuation of nearby societies to traffic diversions and airspace closure. The two high-rise towers have been packed with 3,700 kgs of explosives for the job. Residents of nearby societies have already started moving out and far away from the implosion site with Noida witnessing a packer and mover rush. Here are all the latest updates you need to know.