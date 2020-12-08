With 26,567 new cases, India's single-day coronavirus spike falls to five-month low

Compared to Sunday's numbers, the country witnessed a 21% dip in new cases recorded in a single day.

India's COVID-19 spike fell to a five-month low with 26,567 new cases and 389 deaths registered on Monday. The figures have taken the tally to 97,03,770, according to data by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. Compared to Sunday's numbers, the country witnessed a 21% dip in new cases recorded in a single day.

It is also the 32nd day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in one day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.

Country's active caseload remained below 4 lakh for the second consecutive day. The total new active coronavirus cases 3,83,866 after 39,045 fresh recoveries in the last 24 hours. The overall recoveries reached 91,78,946, pushing the country's recovery rate to 94.59%.

With 385 new deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,40,958. This is also the lowest death toll recorded in a day since July 2. At present, the COVID-19 fatality rate stands at 1.45%. The new fatalities include 63 from Delhi, 48 from West Bengal, 40 from Maharashtra, 23 each from Haryana and Kerala, 21 from Chhattisgarh and 20 from Uttar Pradesh.

Maharashtra has 76,852 active cases, the highest in the country followed by Kerala with 59,607 active cases.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of tests for COVID-19 conducted in the country reached 14,77,87,656, of these, 8,01,081 COVID-19 tests were done yesterday.

Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech on Monday applied for emergency use authorisation for its indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' to Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

It is the second Indian company to apply for emergency use authorisation after the Serum Institute of India applied for such use for a vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca.