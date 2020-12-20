West Bengal: Massive turnout of crowd at Birbhum roadshow showcases public anger towards Mamata Banerjee, says Amit Shah

Attacking the TMC government Shah said that the people are fedup of violence, corruption, extortion and Bangladeshi infiltration in the state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a roadshow in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday, December 20. During his roadshow, Shah hit out at the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Chief Minister of the state Mamata Banerjee.

"This roadshow shows the anger of Bengal's public towards Mamata didi," said Amit Shah while addressing a massive rally in Bolpur town of Birbhum district.

"I have attended and organised several roadshows in my life but have never seen one like this. This crowd reflects people's faith in the agenda of development of Narendra Modi Ji," Shah added

Further attacking the Mamata Banerjee government Shah said that the people of West Bengal are fedup of political violence, corruption, extortion and Bangladeshi infiltration in the state.

The roadshow by Amit Shah is being termed as a show of might by the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders ahead of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections.

The roadshow began around 3.00 pm from Dakbunglow grounds and culminated at Bolpur Chowrasta More in Birbhum district.

Shah is on a two-day visit to West Bengal. Earlier on Sunday, Amit Shah had visited the residence of a ‘Baul’ (folk music of Bengal) singer to have lunch.

Amit Shah accompanied by senior leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya, Mukul Roy, Dilip Ghosh, Rahul Sinha, Anupam Hazra also listened to the popular folk song 'Tomay Hrid Majhare Rakhbo' sung by the Baul singer Basudeb Das Baul.

On Saturday too, the BJP leader had lunch at the house of a farmer in Paschim Medinipur district in order to strengthen relations with the common people of the state ahead of the 2021 assembly election.