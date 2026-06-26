Video: Cockroach Janata Party has special birthday wish for Dharmendra Pradhan; Abhijeet Dipke plans unique gift

Taking a swipe at Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said his birthday gift for Pradhan was a pre-drafted resignation letter.

On the occasion of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's birthday, Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke has a special wish and gift as the party prepares for a protest at Jantar Mantar over alleged irregularities in this year's NEET-UG exam today, Friday(June 26, 2026).

Cockroach Janata Party wishes Dharmendra Pradhan on his birthday

Dipke shared a video in which he can be seen writing on a whiteboard, as supporters sing the birthday song, while some protest 'Resign Pradhan' at the background. He writes, “Happy Birthday, Pradhan. Please resign”. Further, on camera, he says, “A very happy birthday to you, Dharmendra Pradhan. Do us a favour and resign," he stated.

Talking about the gift, Dipke said, “As a gift, hum aapko resignation letter bhejte hai aap bas angutha laga dijiye" ("as a gift, we'll send you a resignation letter—you just need to put your thumbprint on it”).

Cockroach Janata Party protest at Jantar Mantar

Coinciding with Dharmendra Pradhan's birthday, Dipke's protest is joined by Bharat Natya Manch, Gurnam Singh Chadooni, Ranjeet Yadav Sir, Colin Gonsalves and Kashif Sir, who will be present at Jantar Mantar today in solidarity with the students.

Dipke has received a letter from a student whose parents have refused to allow her to join the protest. Sharing the note, Dipke wrote, "Just got this letter from a student whose parents are not allowing her to join the protest. I request all parents: please don’t stop your children from joining the protest. This is about their future."

Just got this letter from a student whose parents are not allowing her to join the protest.



I request all parents: please don’t stop your children from joining the protest. This is about their future. pic.twitter.com/DGPJkhxiJm — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) June 26, 2026

During the protests, Dipke alleged that recent competitive exam controversies have hit lakhs of students due to a lack of transparency and accountability, and accused the government of ignoring student demands. Dipke said the movement isn’t personal but aims to reform the education system and protect students’ future. He reiterated that Pradhan should accept moral responsibility and step down.