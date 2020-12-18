Headlines

India

Jewar airport: Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath approves name and design

It will be named Noida International Greenfield Airport while a picture of ‘stork’ – the state bird – will used in its logo.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 07:17 AM IST

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath on Thursday (December 17) gave his approval to the design, name and logo of the international airport to be constructed in Noida’s Jewar, an official statement informed.

It will be named Noida International Greenfield Airport while a picture of ‘stork’ – the state bird – will used in its logo. The airport will be designed on the lines of  other major airports like those in London, Moscow and Milan.

The UP CM said that the international airport being constructed in Jewar will give a boost to exports and increase employment opportunities for people in the state.

“This airport will become the pride of India and will be one of the best in the world. We will present it as a global brand,” CM Adityanath said, while going through a presentation on the airport at his residence.

Adityanath added that the Jewar airport will lead to the development of industrial infrastructure that will increase employment opportunities, encourage manufacturing and exports.

The initial capacity of the airport, proposed to be built in four phases, will be 12 million passengers per year, which will be expanded to 70 million passengers per year by 2050, the statement informed.

To begin with it will have two runways, which will be increased to five in due course of time, it said. There will also be significant growth in the field of tourism, Adityanath said while pointing out that the aviation sector is the medium of multi-faceted progress in today’s time.

Giving information about the status of the project, Director and Special Secretary (Civil Aviation), Surendra Singh, said the concessionaire for it has presented the master plan to Noida International Airport Limited, which has submitted it to the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Special Secretary Singh told the chief minister that 1,334 hectares for the airport has been acquired by the Gautam Buddha Nagar administration. Also, 48.097 hectares have been acquired for rehabilitation purposes.

