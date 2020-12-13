UP Govt to PG medicos: Serve 10 years in government sector or pay Rs 1 crore fine

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday made it mandatory for Post-graduation medical students to complete at least 10 years' in the government sector. The UP Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad, said that anyone failing to complete the mandatory service will be fined Rs 1 crore. He added that anyone leaving the course in between will be debarred from the PG degree course establishments for the next three years.

According to reports, this decision by the Uttar Pradesh government was taken to deal with the shortage of specialist doctors in state-run hospitals and medical The Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary (Health) also said that over 15,000 posts have been created for doctors in state-run hospitals across UP and as many as 11,000 MBBS doctors are currently occupying these posts.

Concession for doctors employed in rural government hospital

- MBBS doctors employed in rural government hospital for at least a year, will get concessions in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG exam.

Also read Delhi doctors demand delisting medical colleges from dedicated COVID-19 facilities

- Those with two years of experience in a rural government hospital will get a 20 point rebate in the NEET exam.

- Those with three years of experience in a rural government hospital will get a rebate of 30 points in the NEET exam.

In 2018, the Uttar Pradesh government introduced two years Compulsory Rural Service Bond in medical courses.

UP mandatory rural medical service

As per the guidelines, MBBS/BDS students must pay a designated bond of 10 lakh, MD/MS students must pay 40 lakh, PG Diploma/MDS students must pay 20 Lakh and DM/MCh students must pay 1 crore, in case any medical student acts contrary to the bond.

This rule was passed in compliance with the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill which was passed to replace the Medical Council of India (MCI) with a new body.

Centre's rules

- As per the Centre's rules, an MBBS student must pay a compulsory bond before taking admission in a post-graduation course in government medical colleges, before serving in public hospitals in rural areas for one year.

In 2019, the Supreme Court has upheld the compulsory bond condition imposed by several states, urging the Centre to frame a policy to make it mandatory for students to serve in rural public hospitals. The Supreme court held that the government spends huge money on each medical student and hence the condition is not illegal and arbitrary and is meant to ensure that specialist healthcare is extended to rural areas.