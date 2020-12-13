Headlines

Union Home Minister Amit Shah meets Narendra Singh Tomar, Som Parkash to discuss farmers' issue

On December 11, the government had sent a proposal to the protesting farmers with some possible amendments but it was rejected by them.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 06:24 PM IST

Amid the prevailing deadlock between farmers and the central government over the new farm laws, Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Som Parkash met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter's residence on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the farmers' agitation in and around Delhi entered its 18th day on Sunday, with farmers threatening to block the Delhi-Jaipur highway.

"Thousands of farmers will begin a tractor march from Shahjahanpur in Rajasthan and block the Jaipur-Delhi main road," Sanyukta Kisan Andolan leader Kamal Preet Singh Pannu had said on Saturday.

On December 11, the government had sent a proposal to the protesting farmers with some possible amendments in the laws.

However, the farmers had rejected the government's proposal and demanded the repealing of laws. They said they will intensify the agitation if the laws are not repealed.

The farmer union leaders have also said they will sit on a hunger strike from 8 am to 5 pm on December 14 at Singhu border.

"On December 14, all farmer leaders will sit on fast sharing the stage at Singhu border. We want the government to take back the three farm laws; we're not in the favour of the proposed amendments. The Centre wants to thwart our movement but we'll continue it peacefully," said Sanyukta Kisan Andolan leader Kamal Preet Singh Pannu.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Miniter Narendra Singh Tomar has appealed to the protesters to stop their agitation as talks are still going on.

Farmers have been protesting in and around the national capital since November 26 against the Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance, and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

(With ANI inputs)

