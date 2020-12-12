Headlines

UK: Labour MP apologises for extending support to banned Khalistani group

Indian origin people in the UK form a substantial part of the British population, and actions of the Labour leadership dented ties.

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 11:18 PM IST

A British Labour MP Taiwo Owatemi has apologized after extending support to the banned Khalistani group, Sikh for Justice (SFJ), and pointed out how a staff member "posted the tweet" from her account for the group.

In a tweet she said, "A small number of individuals emailed me to post a suggested tweet supporting Sikhs for Justice. Unbeknown to me a staff member who helps to run my social media posted the tweet." adding, "this has now been deleted. I sincerely apologise for any offence caused to any of my constituents."

In her earlier tweet, she not only extended support for the group banned by India just last year, and said, "I stand with #SIkhForJustice and the Sikh community's right to self-determination on #UNDayOfHumanRights". 

She later deleted the tweet.

But her tweet is being used by a number of "ghost" Khalistani Twitter handles for their own propaganda purposes. SFJ has been very active on social media and promoting Khalistani activities.

The development comes even as the group has organized a number of protests in the United Kingdom in front of the Indian high commission in London and consulate in Birmingham. Last weekend's protest saw around 3500-4000 people in front of the Indian mission, violating the COVID protocols. London's Metropolitan Police arrested 13 due to violation of the pandemic protocols. 

During the protest, an individual named Paramjit Singh Pamma, who is on National Investigation Agency's most wanted list.

Labour party's popularity amongst the Indian diaspora sharply fell under the previous party chief Jeremy Corbyn who had criticized New Delhi after the removal of special status for the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. 

Indian origin people in the UK form a substantial part of the British population, and actions of the Labour leadership dented ties. Under the new leadership led by Keir Starmer, attempts have been made for a reach out, including calling Kashmir a bilateral issue between Indian and Pakistan.

