'Tsunami Of Pee, BEWARE Pakistan': Mithun Chakraborty warns Bilawal Bhutto as he threatens to attack India - WATCH

INDIA

Kolkata: A stern warning was issued by BJP leader and legendary actor Mithun Chakraborty in response to former Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's alleged remarks regarding the Indus Waters Treaty. "Agar aisi baatein karte rahenge aur humari khopdi sanak gayi toh phir ek ke baad ek BrahMos chalega (If such statements continue and we lose our patience, then BrahMos missiles will be launched one after another)," Chakraborty told reporters in Kolkata.

Latest News

Pritam Saha

Updated : Aug 13, 2025, 02:00 PM IST

Mithun Chakraborty and Former Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Kolkata: A stern warning was issued by BJP leader and legendary actor Mithun Chakraborty in response to former Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's alleged remarks regarding the Indus Waters Treaty. "Agar aisi baatein karte rahenge aur humari khopdi sanak gayi toh phir ek ke baad ek BrahMos chalega (If such statements continue and we lose our patience, then BrahMos missiles will be launched one after another)," Chakraborty told reporters in Kolkata.

Chakraborty didn't stop there. In a sarcastic statement, the BJP leader said, "We have also thought of building a dam where 140 crore people will pee. After that, we will open the dam, and a tsunami will occur. I have nothing against the people of Pakistan. I have said all of this for him (Bilawal Bhutto)."

Bilawal Bhutto's Remarks

Chakraborty's comments came the day after Bilawal Bhutto warned at a gathering organized by the Culture Department of the government of Sindh that the diversion of the Indus River was an attack on Pakistan's "history, culture, and civilisation," notably Sindh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's water project on the Indus, he claimed, was a direct threat to Pakistan's water security. He linked the action to India's defeat in a military clash in May. Bilawal has also issued similar cautions in the past. The country would "go to war" if its share of the Indus rivers were taken away from it, he told Pakistan's Parliament in June.

Why Was Indus Water Treaty Put on Hold?  

The 1960 Indus Waters Treaty has renewed tensions, which coincide with Chakraborty's remarks. India has already suspended the treaty after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 that claimed 26 lives. The historic deal will not be reactivated, according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who recently declared that Pakistan had broken the treaty, which was for "peace and progress."

Chakraborty has already been at the center of controversy due to his provocative remarks. A police complaint was filed against him in 2024 for allegedly saying, "We will chop them (up) and bury them in the ground." In response to reported instances of political violence, he has also been an outspoken critic of the West Bengal government, advocating for the implementation of President's Rule in the state.

