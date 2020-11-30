Travel from Tirupati to Tirumala Hills on electric buses soon

In an aim to maintain the Tirumala Hills as a 'zero carbon emission zone', the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation will soon introduce electric buses for visiting pilgrims from Tirupati to the Tirumala Hills, where the famous temple of Lord Venkateswara is located.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that manages the hill shrine took a decision to introduce electric buses in the place of those operated by diesel, TTD Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy said.

Initially, about 100 to 150 buses would be pressed into service by the APSRTC, he said.

Reddy said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had also given a go-ahead to the request made by TTD in the introduction of electric buses on the hills.

The TTD Board also resolved that, after a gap of several decades, gold gilding would be spread over the Maha Dwarams (the huge doors at the main entrance), sacred Balipeetam (Altar) and Dwajasthambham (holy flag mast) at the ancient hill shrine, the Chairman said.

The board also decided to keep open the holy 'Vaikunta Dwarams' for ten days from the auspicious Vaikunta Ekadasi day instead of the normal two days, he said.

The board is also planning to reintroduce the free mass marriages scheme meant for the poor, the TTD Chairman added.

(With agency inputs)