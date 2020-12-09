Tough reforms very difficult in Indian context, says NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

Headlines

Subhash Ghai says it was shocking when people labelled Choli Ke Peeche as 'vulgar'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Why only Elvish Yadav or Abhishek Malhan deserve to win | Opinion

Meet the highest paid bank CEO who heads Rs 12,47,000 crore company, his salary is...

Who was Gaddar, popular Telangana folk singer who passed away at 77?

Katrina Kaif spends Sunday with Vicky Kaushal, drops romantic photos from their sea-facing home

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Subhash Ghai says it was shocking when people labelled Choli Ke Peeche as 'vulgar'

Pakistan train accident: 25 killed, over 80 injured after train derails in Pakistan's Sindh

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Why only Elvish Yadav or Abhishek Malhan deserve to win | Opinion

Hollywood stars who slayed in Indian sarees

Bollywood actresses as barbie

Diabetes to Health diseases: Health benefits of eating dark chocolate

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Pakistan train accident: 25 killed, over 80 injured after train derails in Pakistan's Sindh

Gyanvapi survey enters day 3: Hindu side claims secondary stage has begun, Muslim side cooperates

Kumar Sanu's fan cycles 1200 km from Rajasthan to Mumbai to meet him, singer impressed

Subhash Ghai says it was shocking when people labelled Choli Ke Peeche as 'vulgar'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Why only Elvish Yadav or Abhishek Malhan deserve to win | Opinion

Katrina Kaif spends Sunday with Vicky Kaushal, drops romantic photos from their sea-facing home

HomeIndia

India

Tough reforms very difficult in Indian context, says NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

He added that PM Modi-led government has shown “courage” and “determination” in pushing such tough reforms in different sectors, including agriculture

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 05:57 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Tuesday (December 8) said that “tough” reforms are “very difficult in the Indian context,” as “we are too much of a democracy”.  Addressing an online event, ‘The Road to Atmanirbhar Bharat’, Kant backed the new farm laws and asserted that these reforms should be implemented for the development of the country. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre has shown “courage” and “determination” in pushing such tough reforms in different sectors, including agriculture.

On whether India should become a global leader in manufacturing, Kant said, “So tough reforms are very difficult in the Indian context, we are too much of a democracy. For the first time, the government has had the courage and the determination to carry out very hard-headed reforms across sectors… mining, coal, labour, agriculture… these are very, very difficult reforms… You needed a huge amount of political determination and administrative will to carry out these reforms which are being done.”

He added, “Agriculture must get reforms. It’s very important to understand this, that the present reforms, nobody is saying that we do away with the mandis, the mandis will exist, the MSP will be there. But (a) farmer gets alternate choices (to sell his crop). I am a great believer that the farmer must have a choice. Why should we force (him) to only go to one place, we give you the opportunity to go to five other places. Somebody gives you more than the MSP, why should the farmer not get it? That is the objective of the reforms.”

About the farmers' demand to make a law guaranteeing Minimum Support Price, Kant said he “(does) not want to comment” with the talks between farmers and the government on.

“And many more reforms still need to be done, as I mentioned to you, across logistics, across power,” the NITI Aayog CEO said. “But… this government has at least demonstrated its political will to do hard-headed reforms. And we need to see them through to become a major manufacturing nation. It is not easy to compete with China. It is not easy to become a manufacturing nation. It doesn’t happen out of holding seminars and webinars. It requires a very hard-headed, ground-level approach, which is being attempted for the first time in India.”

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Karan Johar shares intense first look of Lakshya Lalwani-starrer Kill, film to premiere at TIFF 2023

Meet richest IIM woman alumni who started business at 50, net worth is Rs 22,324 crore

Munawar Faruqui slammed for trolling Ananya Panday for winning Filmfare Award: 'He went to Kangana Ranaut's show...'

Nita Ambani, Sudha Murty to Roshni Nadar: Look at Indian businesswomen, their educational qualifications, net worth

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha wins lawsuit against producer Asit Modi, to get Rs 1 crore in dues

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE