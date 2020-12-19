TMC MLA Jitendra Tiwari takes U-turn on resignation, seeks forgiveness from 'Mamata Didi' for his 'mistake'

Even as West Bengal goes to the polls next year, the political drama in the state has began and is in full swing. On Friday, Trinamool Congress MLA Jitendra Tiwari did a U-turn within 24 hours of tendering his resignation from the party. Tiwari reportedly said, after meeting senior leaders of the TMC, that he had made a mistake and urged the party leadership to not accept his resignation.

Jitendra Tiwari has said that he will apologise to party supremo Mamata Banerjee. The Pandabeswar MLA had resigned as the chief of the Asansol Municipal Corporation on Thursday and quit the party hours later to follow rebel leader Suvendu Adhikari into the BJP.

However on Friday, Tiwari met senior Trinamool leader Arup Biswas and poll strategist Prashant Kishor. After the meeting Tiwari told media, "It was my mistake. There were some misunderstandings. Whatever I said, it was absolutely wrong on my part. I am told that Didi was hurt at my gesture. I cannot do anything that hurts Didi."

"I will personally meet Mamata Didi and seek her apology. I will continue to work for the Trinamool Congress," he added.

Arup Biswas echoed on Tiwari’s lines, "Jitendra Tiwari was, is and will be with the Trinamool Congress. He will fight against the BJP as a loyal soldier of Mamata Banerjee. There are problems in all families but they can be solved," Biswas said.

Earlier, Babul Supriyo, BJP Lok Sabha MP from Asansol, had opposed rebel TMC leader Jitendra Tiwari's entry into the saffron party. Babul Supriyo had written a post against "TMC leaders who tormented and tortured his grassroots BJP colleagues in Asansol" and said that he will try his best to ensure that no such leader joins the BJP.

Tiwari’s resignation was widely seen as the fallout of the rebellion by Suvendu Adhikari, the face of the TMC supremo’s Nandigram movement. The political heavyweight ended his two-decade-old association with the party this week and thanked Banerjee for opportunities she gave him. Adhikari had resigned as a member of the Mamata Banerjee cabinet and from several other posts that he held last month.

Apart from Adhikari and Tiwari, Banerjee received two more resignations in the last 48 hours. Two-time Kanthi Uttar MLA Banasri Maity and Barrackpore MLA Silbhadra Dutta resigned from the party’s primary membership on Friday.

“I do hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of the All India Trinamool Congress as well as from each and every post or assignment given to me in connection with my membership of the party,” Maity said in her letter. Former minister Shyamaprasad Mukherjee, too, has announced that he would leave the TMC and join the BJP.