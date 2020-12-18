Temperatures continue to dip in Srinagar, Dras remains coldest in country at minus 28.5 degrees

Bone-chilling cold conditions continue to prevail in the Kashmir Valley with night temperatures witnessing a continuous dip.

Srinagar witnessed another freezing night with the temperature hovering around minus 6 degrees Celsius , keeping people inside closed doors.

According to the meteorological department, the minimum temperature was three degrees below the normal for this time of the year.

Gulmarg, the popular ski resort remained the coldest place in the Kashmir Valley where the mercury tumbled to minus 10.6 degrees.

Also read Good news: First Boat Ambulance Service to start at Dal Lake in Srinagar soon

Pahalgam recorded minus 9.2°C, Qazigund minus 5.4 °C, Kupwara minus 6.3°C, Kokernag minus 5.7°C, Sonmarg saw minus 8.2°C, Anantnag-6.9°C, Shopian minus 8.6°C.

The Union Territory of Ladakh recorded extremely low temperatures with Dras recording minus 28.5 similarly other parts Leh records minus 18-4 , Kargil minus 17.

The Met department has predicted another light wet spell on December 23, till then the weather will remain dry and night temperatures can dip further. The IMD had already predicted that this winter will be the coldest in the past three decades.

Water bodies in the state, including Srinagar’s famous Dal Lake, are frozen. Even water pipes in houses are have frozen water.