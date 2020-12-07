Supreme Court refuses to entertain Republic TV's plea to protect employees from arrest in all cases

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea filed by Republic Media Network seeking protection from arrest for all its employees in all cases registered by the Maharashtra Police.

A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud, while refusing to entertain the plea, said it is too "ambitious" and asked the petitioner to withdraw it and pursue an alternate remedy.

"Petition is ambitious in nature. You want Maharashtra police not to arrest any employee and transfer to CBI. You better withdraw this," Justice Chandrachud said.

Senior advocate Milind Sathe, appearing for Republic TV, argued that the petition was filed to prevent the police from hounding the employees of the company.

"We filed the plea to stop the police from hounding us," Sathe said. The petitioner later withdrew the plea to approach proper authorities.

The plea, filed by Arnab Goswami's Republic TV sought directions to the Central government to grant protection and transfer all cases against its employees to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

It also sought to restrain the Maharashtra Police from arresting Republic TV employees among other reliefs.