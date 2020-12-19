Srinagar witnesses coldest night of season at minus 6.6 degree Celsius

Intense cold grip continues in the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Srinagar shivered at a low temperature of minus 6.6 degree Celsius, while Drass remained the coldest place in the country at minus 29 degrees Celsius.

The bone-chilling cold conditions continue in the Kashmir valley where night temperatures are continuously dipping. Srinagar witnessed the coldest night of the season with a freezing night temperature of minus 6.6 degree Celsius. It kept most people inside till the sun came out in the morning.

According to the meteorological department, the minimum temperature was four degrees below normal for this time of the year.

People in other places are also facing intense cold conditions. The famous ski site of Gulmarg remained the coldest place in the Kashmir Valley where the mercury dropped to minus 9.6 degrees Celsius.

Pahalgam, which is another famous tourist destination of the valley, recorded minus 9.5 degrees Celsius and Qazigund minus 5.9 degrees Celsius, Kupwara minus 6.8 degrees Celsius, Kokernag minus 6.2 degrees Celsius, Sonamarg minus 9.2 degrees Celsius, Anantnag minus 6.9 degrees Celsius, and Shopian minus 9.2 degrees Celsius.

Ladakh recorded a worse fall in temperature, where Drass recorded the coldest night in the country at minus 29 degrees Celsius. Similarly, other parts of Leh recorded minus 18.3 degrees Celsius. The temperature in Kargil was minus 21.1 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has predicted another light wet spell on December 22 and 23. Till then, the weather will remain dry and night temperatures can dip further. The IMD had already predicted that this winter will be the coldest in three decades.

The world-famous Dal Lake's ends are frozen, and all other water bodies were frozen too. In the early morning, people even found taps at their home frozen.

However, the tourists enjoyed the cold weather in Kashmir. People were found on the banks of the Dal Lake in the early morning to see the frozen ends of the lake.