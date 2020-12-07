Jolt for Telangana Congress: Telugu superstar Vijayashanti quits party to join BJP

Headlines

Wordle 777 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 5

'Fathers are important but...': Sushmita Sen on misconceptions about being a single mother

'SC will invalidate Centre's decisions:' NC hopes amid hearing of pleas against abrogation of article 370 begins

DNA TV show: Know all about most polluted city in India, its not Delhi

Aamir Khan reacts to only few celebs turning out at Nitin Desai's funeral: 'Shayad kuch log...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wordle 777 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 5

'Fathers are important but...': Sushmita Sen on misconceptions about being a single mother

DNA TV show: Know all about most polluted city in India, its not Delhi

From strong muscles to brain health: 10 health benefits of blackberry fruit

Are banana chips healthy to eat?

Health benefits of pista

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Rahul Gandhi On SC's Order, Haryana Violence Update, Ram Mandir & More, News Wrap, Aug 04

Supreme Court stays conviction of Rahul Gandhi un 'Modi' surname defamation case, to be MP again

Uttarakhand rains: Rudraprayag landslide causes heavy devastation in Gaurikund, 19 missing | Watch

'Fathers are important but...': Sushmita Sen on misconceptions about being a single mother

Aamir Khan reacts to only few celebs turning out at Nitin Desai's funeral: 'Shayad kuch log...'

Scam 2003 The Telgi Story: Hansal Mehta teases glimpses of Abdul Karim Telgi, man behind Rs 30,000 crore fraud

HomeIndia

India

Jolt for Telangana Congress: Telugu superstar Vijayashanti quits party to join BJP

The return of Vijayashanti to BJP comes at a time when the party is preparing hard for the 2023 Telangana election.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 07:00 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Actor-turned-politician Vijayashanti quit Congress to join the Bharatiya Janata Party today, a day after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Vijayashanti was an extremely successful Telugu film actor and started her political career in 1997 with the Bharatiya Janata Party. She quit the BJP and joined the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) during the Telangana statehood movement. In 2009 she was elected to the Lok Sabha from Medak after contesting on a TRS ticket. In 2014 she left the TRS to join the Congress party.

The return of Vijayashanti to BJP comes at a time when the party is preparing hard for the 2023 Telangana election. In the recently concluded Greater Hyderabad, civic body polls the BJP made major inroads with 48 seats from the previous 4. The single largest party TRS managed to gain only 55 seats against its previous tally of 99. The Congress could only manage to win 2 seats while Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM won 44 seats.

The declining fortunes of the Congress have helped the BJP emerge as the main opponent to the TRS.

Vijayashanti is the second high-profile Congress leader to join the BJP. In October, actor-turned-politician Khusbu Sundar had also quit Congress and joined the BJP in the presence of BJP General Secretary CT Ravi, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra.

Also known as Amitabh Bacchan of South Cinema, Vijayashanti's entry into BJP is likely to give a major fillip to the party's prospects in Telangana. 

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Nita Ambani, Sudha Murty to Roshni Nadar: Look at Indian businesswomen, their educational qualifications, net worth

WhatsApp may soon protect your account by using email address, feature under works

Viral video: Girl's sizzling hot dance to 'Khaike Pan Banaraswala' heats up internet, watch

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury meets Lok Sabha speaker, urges him to restore Rahul Gandhi's membership

Nora Fatehi opens up on why filmmakers don’t cast her in lead roles, says ‘only 4 girls are getting projects non-stop’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE