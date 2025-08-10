'Some Culprits Escaped...': Mamata Banerjee's MLA-Legendary Actor makes SIGNIFICANT remark, questions CBI investigation into RG Kar rape case

Kolkata: During his visit to a blood donation camp in Barasat, Chiranjeet Chakraborty spoke candidly about the investigation into the RG Kar case.

RG Kar Incident: Trinamool Congress MLA Chiranjeet Chakraborty claims that not all of the criminals involved in the RG Kar rape case have been caught.

Many think that the ruling party will feel uncomfortable as a result of the remark made by Barasat Trinamool MLA Chiranjeet. They assert that the TMC has consistently asserted that Sanjay Roy, who was taken into custody by Kolkata police in connection with the rape and murder case, is the subject of a charge sheet filed by the CBI. In the end, a lower court found Sanjay guilty. To put it another way, the CBI and the Kolkata Police have followed the same path. Chiranjeet defies the party's position by standing there.

TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh responded to the MLA's remarks, saying, "He is a responsible citizen. An accomplished actor. There could be two reasons for this. One, he has the information. Two, he has gathered information from someone. In any case, he should go to the CBI office and explain this. It is pointless to make misleading statements."



Chiranjeet attended a blood donation camp in Barasat and spoke out about the investigation into the RG Kar scandal. "Do you think the culprits have not been caught?" he was asked. To which he replied, "No, I don't think so. Nor do I believe so. It's not universally accepted. The CBI has become blind. The central government is doing what?" The victim's family has long been claiming that many others were involved in the RG Kar case. The Bengali superstar was also questioned in this regard. "Yes, they will be arrested," he said.

The victim's mother was hurt in the attack on Saturday. "I don't know who did this. But it's very unfortunate," Chiranjeet said. He further added, "Those who took them are accountable for their actions. That didn't occur. It's unclear who is attacking whom. I'm sorry; I'm shocked that they were hurt this way. But it has to be resolved. That's all I can say."