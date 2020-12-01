Shehla Rashid hits back at father over 'anti-national' remark, calls him 'wife-beater'

A day after Abdul Rashid Shora, the father of ex-JNU students union leader Shehla Rashid Shora levelled serious allegations against his daughter, Shehla has hit back calling him 'wife-beater' and 'an abusive, depraved man'.

Taking to microblogging website Twitter, Shehla called her father's statement 'absolutely disgusting and baseless' and said that it came as a reaction to the court's order barring him from entering their Srinagar house on November 17. The order came in response to a complaint filed by the family against him for domestic violence.

"Many of you must have come across a video of my biological father making wild allegations against me and my mum and sis. To keep it short and straight, he's a wife-beater and an abusive, depraved man. We finally decided to act against him, and this stunt is a reaction to that," Shehla tweeted.

Shehla said the fact of the matter is that she, her mother and sister have filed a complaint of domestic violence with the court under which her father has been restrained from entering into their home.

"My mother has tolerated abuse, violence and mental torture all her life. She has kept quiet for the sake of respect for the family...now that we have started speaking up against his physical and mental abuse, he has started abusing us too," she said.

Meanwhile, Abdul Rashid Shorahas has alleged that he is facing a threat of life from his daughter. In a letter to the Jammu and Kashmir DGP, Abdul Rashid Shora said, "I am under a constant threat of life from my daughter Shehla Rashid Shora who is supported by the elder daughter namely Asma Rashid and my wife namely Zubaida Shora as well as her security guard namely Sakib Ahmad. This threat perception started in 2017 when Shehla jumped all of a sudden into Kashmir politics."

"Just two months before the arrest of Zahoor Vatali in terror funding case under UAPA, I was called by Vatali and former MLA Rasheed Engineer at Vatali's residence in Srinagar in June 2017. They offered me Rs 3 crores for Shehla to join these notorious people," he claimed.

Abdul Rashid further said that he asked his daughter not to take this money because it is coming from illegal channels and shall be used for unlawful activities.

Abdul Rashid claimed that he had no problem till Shehla was with the CPI-M because it is as good as BJP and is in the national mainstream.

He claimed that when he spoke about these things he was implicated in the domestic violence case. "When I spoke against my daughter, I was shown the way out of home in a domestic violence case. I was surprised when she entered into Kashmir politics," he said.

(With ANI inputs)