Delhi-NCR weather update: IMD predicts light to heavy rainfall tomorrow, check forecast

With Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, can Karan Johar show he still has his hold over box office? Experts decode

'Nothing will happen by change in name': Home Minister Amit Shah slams opposition alliance INDIA

Kuldeep Yadav opens up on his Team India snub, claims it is very 'normal'

10 lessons by Gaur Gopal Das for success, wealth

9 superfoods to increase testosterone levels

9 Bollywood actors who played villains in South films 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Manipur: Centre asks CBI to probe Manipur horror video, wants trials outside state, 7 arrested

DNA: Opposition's 'black politics' on the situation in Manipur

With Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, can Karan Johar show he still has his hold over box office? Experts decode

SCO meet: Cross-border terrorism from Pakistan, reforms at WHO remain top focuses

The Vice-President also pointed out that Pakistan tried to raise bilateral issues at the groupings blatantly violate the well-established principles.

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 04:58 PM IST

India strongly raised the issue of cross-border terrorism from Pakistan and attempts to raise the bilateral issue at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) heads of government meet.

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu said, "The most important challenge faced by us in the region is terrorism, particularly cross-border terrorism. Terrorism is truly the enemy of humanity. It is a scourge we need to collectively combat."

Pointing at Pakistan, Naidu explained, "We remain concerned about threats emerging from ungoverned spaces and are particularly concerned about States that leverage terrorism as an instrument of state policy. Such an approach is entirely against the spirit and ideals and the Charter of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization."

This is the first time since India became a member of the SCO in 2017, that it hosted such a large meet of SCO leaders. It was expected to take place physically but took place virtually due to the COVID pandemic.

The Vice-President also raised the issue of Pakistan trying to raise bilateral issues at the grouping. He said, "It is unfortunate to note that there have been attempts to deliberately bring bilateral issues into SCO and blatantly violate the well-established principles and norms of SCO Charter safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of SCO Member States."

The Pakistani NSA, earlier this year, sat in SCO virtual meet with a map of Pakistan which showed incorrect boundaries of India, irking New Delhi. In fact, Russia, which is the host of the grouping this year, also said, bilateral matters should not be raised at the body.

Meanwhile, COVID also remained a key focus of New Delhi, which highlighted how it has "been at the forefront of producing quality medicines and vaccines at low cost." But Naidu also called for, "much-needed reforms to our global institutions, including WHO, and rework our development strategies to face a post-COVID-19 world."

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has been at found missing when the pandemic broke towards the end of 2019, for which it has been criticized.

India offered to annually host the Special Working Group on Startups and Innovation and also the SCO Startup Forum. On the shared cultural front, India earlier on Monday inaugurated an Exhibition on Buddhist Heritage of SCO Member States in a virtual format, hosted by the National Museum of India.

 

Two young boys found dead in 10-ft deep pit in UP's Saharanpur

Meet UP's richest YouTuber with Rs 4400 crore net worth

Wordle 769 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 28

Isha Ambani aims to challenge Ratan Tata, Nykaa, how Mukesh Ambani's daughter is leading Reliance Retail successfully

Twitter user with ‘X’ handle moved to another account without warning or compensation

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

