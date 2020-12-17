Ruckus in Delhi Assembly: CM Arvind Kejriwal tears copies of Centre's farm laws, says cannot 'betray' farmers

Headlines

Wordle 787 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 15

England pacer Steve Finn announces retirement from all forms of cricket after 18 glorious years

DNA TV Show: Why Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand witnessing landslides, flood-like situation

Amrit Udyan to reopen for public from this date; check timings, ticket price and other details

Elvish Yadav becomes first wildcard contestant to be crowned winner of Bigg Boss OTT, beats Abhishek Malhan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Creates History, Becomes First Wild Card To Win Bigg Boss OTT 2

Wordle 787 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 15

Manisha Rani eliminated from Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss OTT

10 health benefits of Kalonji (nigella seeds)

8 home remedies to reverse fatty liver

Diabetes tips: Spices to control blood sugar levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Creates History, Becomes First Wild Card To Win Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Has An Edge Over Abhishek Malhan | DNA India Poll

Bigg Boss OTT 2: From Elvish Yadav To Abhishek Malhan, Emotional Bonds Witnessed This Season

Elvish Yadav becomes first wildcard contestant to be crowned winner of Bigg Boss OTT, beats Abhishek Malhan

Manisha Rani eliminated from Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss OTT

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Bebika Dhurve eliminated from Salman Khan's show

HomeIndia

India

Ruckus in Delhi Assembly: CM Arvind Kejriwal tears copies of Centre's farm laws, says cannot 'betray' farmers

Addressing the Delhi Assembly, the chief minister also alleged that the laws “have been made for electoral funding of the BJP and not the farmers.”

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 05:33 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Saying he cannot betray farmers, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday tore up copies of the Centre's three new agriculture-related laws in the Legislative Assembly.

Addressing the Delhi Assembly, the chief minister also alleged that the laws “have been made for electoral funding of the BJP and not the farmers.”

“I am pained that I have to do this. I did not intend to, but I cannot betray the farmers of my country who have been sleeping on the streets in the cold when the temperature is just 2 degrees Celsius,” Kejriwal said.

“I am a citizen of this country first, a chief minister later. This assembly rejects the three laws and appeals to the central government to meet the demands of farmers,” he said.

Kejriwal further said 20 protesting farmers have died so far and asked the Centre when it will "wake up".

While tearing the copy of the laws, the chief minister said that the Centre should not be under the impression that the farmers will simply return to their homes. In 1907, a farmers' protest had continued for nine months till the British rulers repealed some laws, he said.

He said the Aam Aadmi Party stands firmly with the demands of the farmers of the country. Slogans of “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan” were also raised in the house.

A one-day special session of the Delhi Assembly has been convened on Thursday to oppose the three agricultural laws brought by the Centre. Meanwhile, AAM Aadmi Party MLAs tore up the copy of the agriculture law in the House itself.

At the beginning of the session, minister Kailash Gehlot moved a resolution which called for repealing the three agricultural laws. Each speaker was then given five minutes to speak.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

OMG 2 box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi film sees huge 50% jump, earns Rs 15.30 crore

Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst kills 7 in Solan

Amrit Udyan to reopen for public from this date; check timings, ticket price and other details

Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita: How Centre’s new bill will crack down on fake news? Know punishment, jail time

Gadar 2 box office collection day 3: Sunny Deol film sees record-breaking Sunday, overtakes part 1's lifetime earnings

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE