RSS ideologue and first spokesperson MG Vaidya passes away at 97

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue and the organisation's first spokesperson Madhav Govind Vaidya died here on Saturday after a brief illness, his family said. He was 97. Vaidya, who had recovered from coronavirus infection died at a private hospital in Nagpur, his grandson Vishnu Vaidya told media houses.

The last rites will be held on Sunday. Vaidya, who became a volunteer of the RSS almost two decades after the organisation was set up, had seen it all during his eight decade-old association with it.

Several political leaders expressed their grieve over his demise.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said he was deeply saddened by the demise of Vaidya, a thinker, editor, fearless writer and fierce nationalist, a scholar and ideologue.

"Through his insightful writings, Vaidya awakened and enlightened the society on several issues of national and international interest. A committed Swayamsevak, he dedicated his life to spread the thoughts and ideology of RSS among the people," Koshyari said.

Bharatiya Janata Party`s Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis described him as "a wise person and an ocean of knowledge, a Sanskrit scholar" whose demise will leave a deep void in the country.

Recalling his close association with Vaidya, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said he along with all the leading lights of RSS, made a big contribution to the ideological formation of the organization, and also the Jan Sangh, the predecessor to the modern BJP.

"As Editor of the 'Tarun Bharat', his contributions to journalism will always serve to inspire journalists, while his stint as a MLC would remain an ideal for all legislators," said Gadkari, who was acquainted deeply with him since childhood days.

Tributes also poured in for Vaidya from the RSS, Bharatiya Janata Party and other Hindu organisations, parties and affiliates as news of Vaidya's demise spread.

(With IANS inputs)