Revised set of guidelines for international travel; here's what you should know

As the COVID-19 cases continue to mount all over the world, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in India has come up with a revised set of guidelines for those who are travelling internationally. It is a part of the concerted efforts being taken to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

For international travel, the Ministry updated its guidelines on November 25. They include such important measures as submitting a negative RT-PCR test report for COVID-19 three days before the travel, in order to get out of institutional quarantine.

These new guidelines are somewhat different from the guidelines shared earlier in August. Those who are planning international travel should read them carefully so that it does not affect their travel plans at the last moment.

Some of the guidelines for international arrival in Delhi are listed here forth.

- The international passengers are required to submit a self-declaration form on the online portal of the airport. They can submit these forms on the New Delhi airport's official website (www.newdelhiairport.in) or their own airport, 72 hours prior to their travel.

Also read International flights cancelled till December 31, know details

- The passengers are required to submit an undertaking on the portal or to the Ministry of Civil Aviation that they would follow all the guidelines of the government and undergo health facility/home quarantine/self-monitoring for a period of 14 days.

- The passengers would only be allowed to travel for urgent reasons such as a death or serious illness in the family or any other human tragedy. In this scenario, the passengers would probably be required to undergo home quarantine for 14 days.

- The international passengers who arrive without a negative RT-PCR test report can avail the facility of testing at the airport, where it is available. For other airports where testing is not being done, they will be required to stay in institutional quarantine for seven days.

Here are some of the things to be considered before arrival.

- All passengers will get a list of Dos and Don'ts from the agencies or the airport along with their tickets.

- All passengers will be required to download the Aarogya Setu app on their phones.

- Only asymptomatic travellers will be allowed to board after the thermal screening.

- The passengers will be advised to follow social distancing norms while boarding.