Punjab DIG Prisons tenders resignation in support of farmers' protest

Punjab's Deputy Inspector General (Jails) Lakhminder Singh Jakhar resigned from his post, saying "he's a farmer first and a police officer later".

In solidarity with farmers protesting against the new farm laws at the gates of Delhi, Punjab's Deputy Inspector General (Jails) Lakhminder Singh Jakhar on Sunday submitted his resignation, saying "he's a farmer first and a police officer later". He said he would join the farmers' protest.

Jakhar, 56, who was suspended in May for allegedly taking monthly bribe from jail officials, was reinstated two months ago.

In his resignation letter, Jakhar, who also served in the Indian Army, wrote, "I am a farmer first and a police officer later. Whatever position I have got today, it is because my father worked as a farmer in the fields and he made me study. Hence, I owe my everything to farming."

The DIG told ANI on Sunday that being the "son of a farmer", he "cannot be blind towards the next farming community".

"I have to resign because I cannot close my eyes to the future of farmers, my son and the future generation. I, being the son of a farmer, cannot be blind towards the next farming community," the DIG cited his reason for quitting from his post.

Jakhar who has served more than 32 years, took the decision after consulting with his mother who is 81-year-old and sent his resignation letter to the State Principal Secretary of Home Affairs on Saturday.

"My mother looks after the farm in my village. Being a serviceman, I do not have the time to look after my field but whenever I go to my village, I take care of my fields and the labourers working there," he said.

The DIG trusts that for the welfare of the states, the Centre should "redo" the laws. "Why has the Central government framed such rules which farmers do not like? This subject should be decided by the state governments and not Centre," he said.

"Some people are linking farmers' protest to anti-social and terrorist activities, they are just simple farmers who want to save their land," he added.

Speaking about the procedure post his resignation, Jakhar said that according to the rules, he has to give three months' notice, however, if not done so, then one has to submit the paid allowances of that period if the said person wants to resign at the earliest. "I am ready to deposit the amount in one hour because I have to leave now," the DIG concluded.

(With agency inputs)