Punjab couple asks guests to donate money for protesting farmers instead of 'shagun' at wedding ceremony

While the farmers protesting at the Delhi-Haryana border are getting a lot of support from opposition parties, a Punjab family decided to find a rather unique way of offering assistance to the agitators during their wedding ceremony.

As per a video posted on social media, the family installed a special donation box inside the venue and asked the guests to donate money for the farmers instead of giving gifts or 'shagun' to the couple.

They also installed a special donation box and asked their relatives and friends from the dance floor to make generous donations.

"Instead of paying us 'shagun' money for the couple, please donate for the farmers protesting in Delhi. This money will be used to provide food, warm clothes and other essentials to the farmers," an announcer is saying in a video clip from the wedding event.

The incident is said to be from Punjab's Muktsar, around 250 kilometres from Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, a late-night meeting between a delegation of farmers' leaders and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday failed to reach any agreement, as the government refused outright to repeal the three farm laws and only offered amendments.

All India Kisan Sabha general secretary and CPI(M) leader Hannan Mollah said that the government only offered to carry out certain amendments.

Shah's efforts, a day before the scheduled sixth round of talks between the government and farmer unions, were aimed at ending the protests on Delhi's various borders by thousands of farmers and their family members that have been going on for 13 days.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash -- were part of the meeting.

A meeting of the farmers' union leaders would be held on the Singhu border at 12 noon on Wednesday to decide the way ahead.