Public Holidays in 2021: Plan your holidays according to this list
The number of public holidays and long weekends are sure to bring some smile to your face in 2021.
(Representational Photo)
Written By
Edited By
Shampa Sen
Source
DNA Web Desk
The year 2020, marred by the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic is to end in another three weeks. Even as we are about to bid the year a final good bye, we wait with bated breath to get some good news around the coronavirus vaccine.
However, we are not sure of what the coming year would be like in terms of the pandemic, but one thing can be said certainly and that is you are going to get enough public holidays in 2021 where you can plan your vacation with your family or at least spend some quality time together at home.
The number of public holidays and long weekends are sure to bring some smile to your face in 2021. From Republic Day to Holi, Eid to Independence Day, Gandhi Jayanti to Diwali and Christmas, there will be a lot more reasons to enjoy with your near and dear ones.
We all wait for these holidays that give us a break from our routine work life and give us enough time to pursue our hobbies and other interests. Given below is a list of public holidays in India that will fall in 2021.
List of Holidays
Month Day Holidays
Unfortunately, because of the Covid-19 pandemic, this year people could not enjoy their holidays. But we hope that the next year brings lots of happiness in the lives of people and they can really enjoy these holidays that are waiting for them.