Public Holidays in 2021: Plan your holidays according to this list

The number of public holidays and long weekends are sure to bring some smile to your face in 2021.


Full list of public holidays in 2021 in India

Shampa Sen

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Dec 3, 2020, 05:09 PM IST

The year 2020, marred by the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic is to end in another three weeks. Even as we are about to bid the year a final good bye, we wait with bated breath to get some good news around the coronavirus vaccine.

However, we are not sure of what the coming year would be like in terms of the pandemic, but one thing can be said certainly and that is you are going to get enough public holidays in 2021 where you can plan your vacation with your family or at least spend some quality time together at home.

The number of public holidays and long weekends are sure to bring some smile to your face in 2021. From Republic Day to Holi, Eid to Independence Day, Gandhi Jayanti to Diwali and Christmas, there will be a lot more reasons to enjoy with your near and dear ones.

We all wait for these holidays that give us a break from our routine work life and give us enough time to pursue our hobbies and other interests. Given below is a list of public holidays in India that will fall in 2021.

List of Holidays

Month     Day  Holidays

 
January        01 New Year's Day
 
January       14 Makar Sankranti
 
January       26 Republic Day
 
March         11 Maha Shivratri
 
March         29 Holi
 
April            02 Good Friday
 
April            13 Gudi Padwa / Ugadi
 
April            21 Ram Navami
 
April            25 Mahavir Jayanti
 
May            01 Labour Day
 
May            13 Eid-ul-Fitar
 
May            26 Buddha Purnima
 
May            25 Eid-ul-Fitr
 
July             12 Rath Yatra
 
July             20 Bakri Eid
 
August        10 Muharram
 
August        15 Independence Day
 
August        21 Onam
 
August        22 Raksha Bandhan
 
August        30 Janamashtami
 
September 10 Vinayaka Chaturthi
 
October      02 Gandhi Jayanti
 
October     15 Dussehra
 
November  04 Diwali
 
November 19 Milad un Nabi
 
November 19 Gurupurab
 
December 25 Christmas

Unfortunately, because of the Covid-19 pandemic, this year people could not enjoy their holidays. But we hope that the next year brings lots of happiness in the lives of people and they can really enjoy these holidays that are waiting for them.