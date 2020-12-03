Public Holidays in 2021: Plan your holidays according to this list

The year 2020, marred by the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic is to end in another three weeks. Even as we are about to bid the year a final good bye, we wait with bated breath to get some good news around the coronavirus vaccine.

However, we are not sure of what the coming year would be like in terms of the pandemic, but one thing can be said certainly and that is you are going to get enough public holidays in 2021 where you can plan your vacation with your family or at least spend some quality time together at home.

The number of public holidays and long weekends are sure to bring some smile to your face in 2021. From Republic Day to Holi, Eid to Independence Day, Gandhi Jayanti to Diwali and Christmas, there will be a lot more reasons to enjoy with your near and dear ones.

Also read Public Holidays 2020: Full list of public holidays in 2020 in India

We all wait for these holidays that give us a break from our routine work life and give us enough time to pursue our hobbies and other interests. Given below is a list of public holidays in India that will fall in 2021.

List of Holidays

Month Day Holidays

January 0 1 New Year's Day

January 14 Makar Sankranti

January 26 Republic Day

March 11 Maha Shivratri

March 29 Holi

April 02 Good Friday

April 13 Gudi Padwa / Ugadi

April 21 Ram Navami

April 25 Mahavir Jayanti

May 0 1 Labour Day

May 13 Eid-ul-Fitar

May 26 Buddha Purnima

May 25 Eid-ul-Fitr

July 12 Rath Yatra

July 20 Bakri Eid

August 10 Muharram

August 15 Independence Day

August 21 Onam

August 22 Raksha Bandhan

August 30 Janamashtami

September 10 Vinayaka Chaturthi

October 0 2 Gandhi Jayanti

October 15 Dussehra

November 0 4 Diwali

November 19 Milad un Nabi

November 19 Gurupurab

December 25 Christmas

Unfortunately, because of the Covid-19 pandemic, this year people could not enjoy their holidays. But we hope that the next year brings lots of happiness in the lives of people and they can really enjoy these holidays that are waiting for them.