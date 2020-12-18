PM Narendra Modi to virtually address farmers' conferences across MP today

Even as the farmers' agitation continues in the National Capital against the Centre’s new farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address farmers' conferences in Madhya Pradesh today.

"PM Modi will address farmers' conferences to be held across Madhya Pradesh on December 18 at 2 pm via video conferencing," the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Office (CMO) said in a statement.

As per the statement, farmers will be informed in details about the beneficial provisions of the three new agricultural laws at these conferences.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has given detailed instructions regarding the four-level farmer welfare program and conferences being held in the state today. Through video conferencing, Shivraj Singh Chouhan instructed collectors of the state to complete the preparation for these programs on a war footing. He also asked them to convey information to farmers regarding it.

Other conferences will be at the district, development block and gram panchayat levels.

CMO Madhya Pradesh tweeted, "Chief Minister Shri @ChouhanShivraj gave detailed instructions through video conference regarding the four-tier farmer welfare program being held in the state on 18 December. The state-level Farmers' Conference will be held in Raisen which will include Chief Minister Mr. Chauhan."

Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered the collectors to ensure the Kisan Sammelan is a success. At the conferences, the relief amount for the loss of crops in the 2020 Kharif season will also be transferred to the accounts of affected farmers. About 3,550,000 farmers will receive a total of Rs 1,600 crores as benefits.

The Chief Minister added that the inauguration and laying of foundation stones for agricultural development will also be done at the events.

Chouhan has instructed that social distancing must be followed at the conference, and al farmers must wear masks. The programmes should be conducted with necessary precautions, he told the organisers.