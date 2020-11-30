Headlines

PM Modi to visit Varanasi today, inaugurate six-lane Varanasi-Prayagraj Highway

After inaugurating the Highway the Prime Minister will light a diya to mark the celebrations of Dev Deepawali on Kartik Purnima.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 06:41 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his constituency Varanasi today for which elaborate security measure have been put in place. 

PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the six-lane Varanasi-Prayagraj Highway on the occasion of Dev Deepawali. The Prime Minister is likely to reach Varanasi at 3 pm and inaugurate the project in the presence of 5,000 people.

The 73-kilometre stretch of the newly-widened National Highway-19, which cost a total of ₹ 2,447 crore, is expected to reduce the travel time between the holy cities on the banks of river Ganga, Prayagraj and Varanasi, by one hour.

After inaugurating the Highway the Prime Minister will light a diya to mark the celebrations of Dev Deepawali on Kartik Purnima (Full Moon). The festival will also witness the lighting of 11 lakh diyas along the banks of river Ganga.

During his visit to Varanasi, the Prime Minister will also visit the under-construction Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor Project to take stock of progress.

The Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor Project is the expansion and beautification of the temple which will ensure its visibility directly from the ghat. The construction of the corridor is being done on a 5 lakh sq ft area and is likely to have several facilities for the devotees 

Thereafter, PM Modi will visit the Sarnath archaeological site and see the light and sound show here. Notably, the site was inaugurated by Modi early this month.

(With ANI inputs)

 

