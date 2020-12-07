PM Modi to inaugurate construction of Agra Metro project via video conferencing today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the construction of the Agra metro project today at 11.30 am via video conferencing. The PM will be joined by Union Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries at the 15 Battalion PAC parade ground in Agra.

"At 12 noon tomorrow, 7th December, construction work of the Agra Metro Project will commence. This project is spread across two corridors and will boost 'Ease of Living' for the people of Agra as well as benefit tourists who visit this vibrant city," Prime Minister Modi tweeted on Sunday.

The project will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 8,379.62 crore in five years. The Agra Metro will consist of two corridors with a total length of 29.4 km and connect major tourist attractions of the city like Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Sikandra with railway stations and bus stands.

The metro project is aimed at developing the city and improving the lives of almost 26 lakh population of Agra. The project is also expected to boost tourism in a big way.

Over 60 lakh tourists visit Agra every year, providing them with easy connectivity and better transport facilities will improve tourism revenues. The project will also be an environment friendly Mass Rapid Transit System to the historic city of Agra.

In March 2019, PM Modi had inaugurated the Agra Metro project along with the beginning of commercial use of Lucknow metro through the entire 23 km North-South strip from CCS Airport to Munshipulia.