Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet about lighting lamp during corona crisis makes record

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet on April 5 is the top political tweet retweeted in India.

During the Corona crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made a special appeal to the countrymen. In April, on the appeal of PM Modi to salute the Corona Warriors, the country lit lamps for 9 minutes at 9 pm. PM Modi himself released his picture on Twitter, which has now made a record.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet on April 5 is the top political tweet retweeted in India. His tweet was retweeted more than 1 lakh 18 thousand times.

The year 2020 is nearing an end, and Twitter is showing glimpses of the entire year. The most retweet, like and viral tweets are being shown from different fields by Twitter.

Lockdown was imposed in the country in the month of March, and PM Modi addressed the country in the first week of April appealing to the countrymen to light lamps by turning off the lights of their houses for 9 minutes at 9 pm on 5 April.

After this, PM Modi posted a picture of himself lighting a lamp at his residence, in which he wrote "Shubham Karoti Kalyanam, Deepam Shubham Karoti Kalyaannam - Aarogyam Dhana-Sampadaa Shatru-Buddhi-Vinaashaaya Diipa-Jyotir-Namostute”. This tweet has created history.

Significantly, PM Modi is at number 1 in the list of leaders in India in terms of following on social media. The number of followers of PM Modi on Twitter is more than 60 million.