PM Modi makes surprise visit to Gurudwara Rakab Ganj, pays tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur

In an unscheduled visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur for his supreme sacrifice at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in Delhi on Sunday morning.

He paid tribute to the Guru Tegh Bahadur and recalled the Sikh Guru's vision for a just and inclusive society.

The prime minister's visit to one of the most popular gurudwaras among the devotees in the national capital assumes significance as it comes amid intense protests by farmers, especially from Punjab, against the three farm laws enacted by his government.

Modi has often assured farmers that the existing government mechanism to support them, including minimum support price and agriculture mandis, will continue.

While bowing to the Guru Tegh Bahadur, Prime Minister Modi said that the Sikh guru's life epitomised courage and compassion.

"Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's life epitomised courage and compassion. On his Shaheedi Diwas, I bow to the great Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji and recall his vision for a just and inclusive society," Prime Minister Modi tweeted on Saturday.

Modi offered prayers during his visit to the gurudwara for which no police bandobast or traffic barriers were put in place to restrict movement of the common man, PTI quoted official sources as saying.

"This morning, I prayed at the historic Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, where the pious body of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji was cremated. I felt extremely blessed. I, like millions around the world, am deeply inspired by the kindnesses of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji," he tweeted after the visit.

This morning, I prayed at the historic Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, where the pious body of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji was cremated. I felt extremely blessed. I, like millions around the world, am deeply inspired by the kindnesses of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji. pic.twitter.com/ECveWV9JjR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 20, 2020

Guru Tegh Bahadur was the ninth Guru of the Sikh religion. His mortal remains were consigned to flames at Gurudwara Rakabganj. Guru Tegh Bahadur's death anniversary was observed on Saturday.