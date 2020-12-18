PM CARES Fund: Armed forces contribute Rs 203.67 crore from day's salary

The three armed forces, Indian Army, Indian Air Force (IAF), and Indian Navy collectively contributed more than Rs 200 crore to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) fund.

In a Right to Information (RTI) application filed by the Indian Express, the IAF and the Navy confirmed the contribution made from a day's salary of their personnel.

From Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) to banks, many public institutions have thus far contributed to the PM CARES fund, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March for the coronavirus pandemic-related relief work.

In its response from November 25, the IAF told the Indian Express that their personnel contributed Rs 29.18 crore from April to October to the relief fund.

In its monthly breakup, the IAF showed its contribution as Rs 25.03 crore in April, Rs 75.24 lakh in May, Rs 1.08 crore in June, Rs 73.93 lakh in July, Rs 61.18 lakh in August, Rs 50.27 lakh in September, and Rs 46.70 lakh in October.

As for the Indian Navy, it stated in its response of December 9 to the Indian Express's RTI application that its contribution to the PM CARES fund included Rs 12.41 crore from officers and sailors and Rs 4.36 crore from its civilian personnel.

Earlier this year, the ADG PI (Additional Directorate General of Public Information) had made a tweet about the Indian Army's contribution to the national relief fund as well.

"#IndianArmy personnel have voluntarily contributed Rs 157.71 Crores as one day salary for Apr 2020 towards #Nation’s fight against #COVID-19 pandemic to #PMCARES fund," the ADG PI said in its tweet.

The total amount contributed by the three armed forces through their personnel is Rs 203.67 crore.

According to the trust deed made public on the PMO website, PM CARES is a public charitable trust and Prime Minister Modi chairs its board of trustees.