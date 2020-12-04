Petrol, diesel prices rise for 12th straight day; here's how to check rates in your city

Petrol, diesel prices have increased on the 12th day after November 20 today. While petrol prices have increased by 17-20 paise, diesel prices have increased from 21 paise to 24 paise. Petrol prices in the capital city of Delhi have increased by 20 paise today, while diesel has become expensive by 23 paise. The petrol price in Delhi was Rs 82.66 per liter yesterday, which has increased to Rs 82.86 per liter today.

Similarly, the price of petrol in Mumbai has also increased by 19 paise, the rate has increased from 89.33 to 89.52 per liter. Petrol in Kolkata has increased from Rs 84.18 per liter to Rs 84.37 per liter today. Today, petrol in Chennai is being sold at Rs 85.76, whereas yesterday the rate was Rs 85.59.

Petrol prices in 4 metro cities

City Yesterday TodayDelhi 82.66 82.86Mumbai 89.33 89.52Kolkata 84.18 84.37Chennai 85.59 85.76

Similarly, diesel prices have also increased today. The price of diesel in Delhi was Rs 72.84 per liter yesterday, which has now risen to Rs 73.07 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel is being sold at 79.66 per liter, while yesterday the rate was Rs 79.42 per liter.

Diesel prices have also increased in Kolkata, the price of diesel here is Rs 76.64 per liter, which was Rs 76.41 per liter yesterday. Diesel in Chennai has increased from Rs 78.24 per liter to Rs 78.45 per liter.

Diesel prices in 4 metro cities

City Yesterday TodayDelhi 72.84 73.07Mumbai 79.42 79.66Kolkata 76.41 76.64Chennai 78.24 78.45

How to check petrol and diesel prices in your city?

You can also know the price of petrol and diesel through SMS. Indian Oil IOC gives you the facility to write RSP and your city code on your mobile number and send it to number 9224992249. Petrol and diesel rates from your city will immediately come to your mobile. Each city code is different, the information of which IOC gives on its website.

Prices of petrol and diesel change every day at 6 am

New prices of petrol and diesel are applied daily at 6 am. After adding excise duty, dealer commission and many other things to the price of petrol and diesel, its price almost doubles.