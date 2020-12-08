Headlines

HomeIndia

India

Pakistan using Bhindranwale's nephew Lakhbir Singh Rode to revive Khalistan movement

Pakistan's ISI is using Rode to keep the Khalistan Movement alive in Punjab. He is on the radar of investigating agencies since 2019.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 12:17 PM IST

Amid the ongoing farmers' protest in the national capital Delhi, investigative agencies have made alarming revelations about Pakistan's notorious intelligence agency Inter-Services International (ISI). Intel has suggested that slain terrorist Lakhbir Singh Rode, the nephew of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, who was killed in Operation Blue Star, is conspiring with ISI for anti-India conspiracy. 

Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale was eliminated by the Indian security forces during Operation Blue Star in Punjab. The ISI is using Rode to keep the Khalistan Movement alive in Punjab. He is on the radar of investigating agencies since 2019.

Since the opening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor in 2019, India has expressed its concerns that the route may be misused by the pro-Khalistan outfits in Pakistan to revive militancy in Punjab.

According to the investigating agencies, ISI officials had planned target killing in Punjab through Lakhbir Singh Rode. For this, Lakhbir Singh named the gangster Sukh Bikriwal sitting in Dubai and got him in touch with ISI officials. It was at the behest of the ISI that Sukh Bikariwal first fired at Shiv Sena leader Honey Mahajan in Punjab. Honey survived the attack, but his neighbour was killed.

Bikriwal is a bridge between ISI and terrorists

Bikariwal was given the second target of Balwinder Sandhu, in which the killing was carried out with complete planning. Sitting in Dubai, Bikariwal is acting as a bridge between ISI and Khalistani terrorists. It may be noted that Sukh Bikariwal is one of the masterminds of the infamous Nabha jailbreak in Punjab. Sukh Bikriwal himself was present there during the jailbreak and is also wanted in this case.

Delhi Police camping in Punjab

A team of Special Cell of Delhi Police is present in Punjab regarding target killing. While the Punjab team is coming to Delhi for questioning. The ISI has long wanted to revive the Khalistan movement in Punjab, but due to the changed situation, the ISI is no longer able to make ground in the state, so the target killing is being carried out to disturb peace in the region.

Pakistan will be shocked

It is also known that a team of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) has been tightening its grip on Sukh Bikariwal in Dubai for the last several years and soon some good news might be received in this regard. Investigation agencies believe that there may be many shocking revelations as soon as Bikriwal is nabbed. Also, the arrest of Bikeriwal will be a major setback for Pakistan.

