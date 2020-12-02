NGT extends ban on firecrackers as air quality worsens

As the air quality continues to worsen, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on December 2 has extended the ban on sale and use of firecrackers across many towns and cities of the country.

The ban applies to all the places where the ambient air quality falls under the 'poor' and above category to keep its further decline in check, its order said.

The tribunal allowed for the use of green crackers for a limited time period during Christmas and New Year's eve in places where the air quality is relatively better.

"During Christmas, New Year, green crackers can be used from 11:55 pm to 12:30 am at places where air quality is 'moderate' or better," it added in its order.

The District Magistrates (DMs) have been directed by the NGT to ensure that the banned firecrackers are not sold and ensure that violators are required to pay compensation.

In its order, the NGT advised any victim of pollution to approach the DMs for compensation, apart from seeking other remedies.

This means that there is going to be a total ban on firecrackers in the National Capital Region where poor air quality is a major problem. In the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, this order takes significance.

The air quality in New Delhi has remained in the 'very poor' category over the past week and the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that it would stay in the same category.

The sale and use of firecrackers were already banned by the NGT previously, but the ban order was to come to an end on November 30. The ban was imposed keeping in consideration the matter of public health and the environmental concern.

The NGT asserted that its order was in line with the ruling of the Supreme Court order. It sent notices to 23 states and union territories with poor air quality as well.